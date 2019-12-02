TODAY |

Samoa sevens star Laaloi Leilua cuts tournament short after his newborn baby contracts measles

Source:  1 NEWS

Manu Samoa Sevens player Laaloi Leilua has had to leave Dubai where the team are playing in the HSBC Sevens Series to head home to Samoa for a family emergency. 

Samoan sevens player Laaloi Leilua Source: Getty

It's been reported by Samoa Global News that Leilua's four-week-old baby girl has contracted measles as the deadly outbreak of the disease continues in the the Pacific island nation.

Coach Sir Gordon Tietchens confirmed Leilua's return home, and announced squad changes on the Manu Samoa Sevens Facebook Page over the weekend.

“Laaloi has had to go back and deal with some urgent matters in Samoa," he said. 

"We wish him and his family very very well. The team are feeling for Laaloi at the moment."

In Laaloi's absence the team welcomes Paulo T Fanuasa to the frame as well as Kelvin Masoe. 

The squad had their first training on Saturday in Dubai. 

