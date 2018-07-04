Zimbabwe rugby team found sleeping on streets before World Cup qualifier

 

Zimbabwe's national rugby team spent a night sleeping on the street with a World Cup qualifier game coming up as they protested poor conditions at their hotel and unpaid match fees.

Source: SABC News

The Sables have travelled to Tunisia to face the north African country this weekend in Monastir but their preparation for the match has been hampered.

The team was initially held up in immigration for six hours before arriving at sub-standard accommodation in Beja.

As a result, players chose to sleep on the street to protest their disdain.

Sables flanker Takudzwa Mandiwanza told Zimbabwean radio station Capitalk FM their coach had paid to feed the players out of his own pocket.

"We have not been paid our daily allowances for our duration in Kenya, including our match fees that we did not receive. Now we're in Tunisia, we were detained at the airport for close to six hours, with no allowances given to us," Mandiwanza said.

"We'd be hungry right now. The situation is very frustrating and disheartening."

The governing body responsible for this weekend's fixture, Rugby Africa, apologised today for the "unfortunate situation".

They added that suitable accommodation has now been found.

Zimbabwean Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe said since the issue surfaced, there has been swift action to ensure players and staff were cared for.

"Since last night, I can safely tell you that the players and management have been fed and their hotel changed to suit the standards that we have always afforded visiting Nations to Zimbabwe.

"I have also been assured the ZRU that all allowances up and until the Kenya Test have paid. We will continue to monitor the situation and we will appraise you should the situation change.

"We encourage the Sables to perform their National duty and continue to be ambassadors for the Country by winning against Tunisia this coming Saturday." 

