Zac Guildford returning to French rugby after not securing Super Rugby contract

Former All Black Zac Guildford is leaving New Zealand again, signing on to play professional rugby with second-division French club Nevers.
Guildford previously played in France for current national champions Clermont between 2014 and 2015, but left halfway through a two-year contract.
The 29-year-old almost quit rugby altogether after battling well-publicised personal issues but returned to rugby last year, playing for provincial outfit Waikato.
He had a stand-out season for the Mooloos at fullback, which included leading the province to back-to-back national titles in the Sevens format.
However he failed to secure a Super Rugby contract and believes New Zealand Rugby were not ready to forgive him following a series of off-field incidents.
Guildford played 10 Test matches for the All Blacks between 2009 and 2012 while clocking up 86 Super Rugby games for the Crusaders, Hurricanes and Waratahs.
