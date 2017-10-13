Zac Guildford returning to French rugby after not securing Super Rugby contract

Former All Black Zac Guildford is leaving New Zealand again, signing on to play professional rugby with second-division French club Nevers.

Guildford previously played in France for current national champions Clermont between 2014 and 2015, but left halfway through a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old almost quit rugby altogether after battling well-publicised personal issues but returned to rugby last year, playing for provincial outfit Waikato.

He had a stand-out season for the Mooloos at fullback, which included leading the province to back-to-back national titles in the Sevens format.

However he failed to secure a Super Rugby contract and believes New Zealand Rugby were not ready to forgive him following a series of off-field incidents.