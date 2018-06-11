 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'You've gotta make it your own' - Luke Whitelock on struggle of keeping Kieran Read out of All Blacks side

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks number eight Luke Whitelock has revealed his mindset during the current series against France, tasked with the almighty job of keeping captain Kieran Read out of the side.

The number eight is filling in at the back of the scrum for the regular captain against France.
Source: 1 NEWS

Whitelock, 27, was named at number eight for last week's opening Test against France, as Read continues his return from back surgery at the end of the 2017 season.

Speaking to media in Wellington this afternoon, Whitelock revealed the challenge of deputising for the All Blacks' captain.

"At the end of the day, I've just got to be the best that I can be," he said.

Yet to return from back surgery, Read still put in the hard yards this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Obviously Kieran is coming back from an injury, I guess when you do get an opportunity, you've got to try and take it with both hands, and try and make it your own."

Read has been training with the All Blacks during their current camp, hoping to return to Super Rugby for the Crusaders once their season resumes later this month.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:41
1
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

00:36
2
The number eight is filling in at the back of the scrum for the regular captain against France.

'You've gotta make it your own' - Luke Whitelock on struggle of keeping Kieran Read out of All Blacks side

00:54
3
Erceg called time on her career again ahead of NZ's clash with Japan.

'I couldn't stand to wear that fern on my chest any more' - former Football Ferns captain blames coach Andreas Heraf for second retirement

00:51
4
After his victory against Sefer Seferi, the Gypsy King took aim at heavyweight boxing's big guns.

'They're all s***!' Tyson Fury fires shots at Parker, Wilder, Joshua after comeback win

00:15
5
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

01:27
The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

'I will now be able to grieve' - Nadene Lomu is relieved to finally have a headstone on Jonah's grave

The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

00:15
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Hartley claims Williams driver Lance Stroll ran him off the track.

01:27
Dann says “so much is at stake” as the US and North Korean leader are set to meet in Singapore on Tuesday.

'So much at stake here' - Corin Dann says Donald Trump can't walk away from North Korea summit 'looking bad', following G7 fracas

President Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet in a historic moment in Singapore tomorrow.


The company which runs Mt Eden Prison have fronted up at Parliament today to face the corrections minister.

Gang violence blamed for rise in prisoners being restrained

Corrections chief executive Ray Smith says the a ballooning inmate population was more violent than ever.

Mr Bridges came in on nine per cent in a Newshub poll - still a way behind Jacinda Ardern, who gained 40 per cent.

'Amateur hour stuff' - Simon Bridges wastes no time ridiculing Government's backdown on Three Strikes law repeal

The Government will not bring its Three Strikes Law repeal before Cabinet as planned because NZ First won't support it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 