 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'You're wondering who do we leave out!' Guy Heveldt says All Blacks' talent depth will see unlucky stars left out of squad

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The unbelievable depth of talent the All Blacks have at their disposal currently will lead to some disappointed Super Rugby stars missing out at Sunday's team announcement.

With the All Blacks squad named on Sunday, Heveldt chipped in his picks for the team.
Source: Breakfast

That's the feeling coming from 1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt ahead of this weekend's selections as the All Blacks gear up to host rivals France in a three-Test series next month.

Heveldt told TVNZ1's Breakfast there are three positions in particular which will be heavily contested.

"Number 8, the midfield and the wing," Heveldt said.

"Number 8 because Kieran Read is out of this series - he will go into camp and train with the team but he won't play - so there you've got no captain and you've got to fill Number 8."

Heveldt says there are two options to fill the void of the 108-cap loose forward.

"Luke Whitelock who captained the All Blacks last year and Jordan Taufua who is playing incredibly well for the Crusaders."

Heveldt says the All Blacks will likely take four midfielders in their 32-man squad, backing Test experience over recent experience to be the main criteria they go off.

"There's Nani Laumape, Sonny Bill Williams, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, Rob Thompson - they're all really good players.

"I think they'll probably go with the Likes of Sonny Bill, Laumape and Crotty - I don't know about the fourth."

The same dilemma lies further out on the wing.

"You've got guys like Julian Savea, Wiasake Naholo, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder and Ben Lam who is scoring tries for fun - who do you pick from that?

"I think Ben Lam might be a little bit unlucky just because the All Blacks love picking players that they know and trust... he'll get a chance at some stage though."

Heveldt also backs either Sam Cane or Sam Whitelock to captain the side in Read's absence.

Possible All Blacks squad

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Ricky Riccitelli

Props: Joe Moody, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Owen Franks, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

Locks: Sam Whitelock (captain), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Vaea Fifita

Loose Forwards: Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Jordan Taufua, Liam Squire, Akira Ioane

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

First-fives: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga

Midfield: Sonny-Bill Williams, Ryan Crotty, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ngani Laumape

Outside Backs: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Jordie Barrett, Ben Smith

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:50
1
With the All Blacks squad named on Sunday, Heveldt chipped in his picks for the team.

'You're wondering who do we leave out!' Guy Heveldt says All Blacks' talent depth will see unlucky stars left out of squad

2
SYDNEY, NSW - MARCH 18: Waratahs player Israel Folau (14) looks towards the scoreboard at round 5 of the Super Rugby between Waratahs and Rebels at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on March 18, 2018. (Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire)

Land Rover reclaims sponsored car from Israel Folau as fallout over social media comments continues - report

3
Ash Dixon Celebrates, NSW Waratahs v Otago Highlanders Semi Final. Sport Rugby Union Super Rugby Domestic Provincial. Allianz Stadium SFS. 27 June 2015. Photo by Paul Seiser/SPA Images

1 NEWS NOW expert's Super Rugby predictions: Winning streak against Aussies is safe for another two games

4
Liam Messam. Chiefs v Jaguares, Super Rugby, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, New Zealand on the 4th May 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs name inexperienced squad for clash with Sharks

00:22
5
Matt Hall-Smith's hair came in for some stick from Scott Robertson, after they both nearly got nailed by an errant ball.

Watch: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson cracks a funny after 1 NEWS reporter nearly taken out by high ball

06:23
'They simply haven’t delivered' – Amy Adams says Labour government has deviated from campaign promises in budget

'A Budget that has broken trust' - Amy Adams says Grant Robertson's Budget a u-turn from Labour's election promises

"They simply haven't delivered," she said, adding that Labour had "strong surpluses" to do the thing it promised.

Doctor with patient (file picture).

Cheaper GP visits will need publicity so low-income earners don't miss out - medical centre

Half a million people will soon be able to visit the doctor for less, after yesterday's Budget announced GP visits will be slashed by up to $30 for Community Services Card holders.

Woman critically injured in Auckland stabbing

A 33-year-old man has been arrested at the scene in Glen Eden and will appear in court.


01:44
That’s according to a new report from website TMZ

Meghan Markle confirms her father won't attend wedding to Prince Harry due to health issues

The news came as British military personnel rehearsed for a gala procession through Windsor that will follow Sunday's ceremony.

00:56
National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up.

'An incredibly disappointing Budget given the embarrassment of riches' says National's Amy Adams

National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up and now the Government has had to push out its allowances and debt.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 