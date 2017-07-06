 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'You're not going to be able to do something you love' - All Black Ben Smith opens up about concussion struggles

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks fullback and vice-captain Ben Smith has offered a rare insight to his struggles with concussion, as he prepares to make his return to the Test arena against France later this month.

The All Blacks' fullback was cleared of having another head injury after the first Test with the Lions.
Source: 1 NEWS

Smith, 32, will likely be named in the number 15 jersey for the All Blacks against France, the first time he'll start a Test match since August last year after taking a sabbatical to end 2017.

As part of the All Blacks' documentary with Amazon Prime titled 'All or Nothing', Smith is shown with his wife Katie, discussing the implications of further head knocks.

"You hear of guys that have had to give up the game," he says.

"You worry that you're not going to be able to do something you love.

"I hope to play for as many years as I can — and hopefully for another three or four — but my most important job is being a dad and husband, and the scariest thing is that if something was to happen and I wasn't able to do that."

Smith also spoke about the moment he went down injured during last year's series opener against the British and Irish Lions, ruling him out for the remainder of the series, as the All Blacks could only muster a draw against the touring side.

"I just remember getting whiplash and that something wasn't quite right."

"I was getting vertigo and my balance was all out. I just knew it was something that wasn't going away."

Smith returned for the All Blacks later in the year, playing in both home and away victories over Australia in Sydney and Dunedin.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Ava Seumanufagai had to make an embarrassing 100 metre trudge in his side's 22-14 loss last night.

Watch: New Zealander has absolute shocker for Sharks, runs to wrong end of the field during NRL game

00:15
2
The former world number one wound back the clock in style.

Watch: Crowd goes bonkers as Tiger Woods holes classic eagle at PGA Memorial Tournament

00:58
3
Fullback Ben Smith goes off for a concussion test during the first test match of the DHL Lions Series 2017 played between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park, Auckland on 24th June 2017. Copyright Photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

'You're not going to be able to do something you love' - All Black Ben Smith opens up about concussion struggles

00:15
4
Some fancy hands and a dash of speed saw the Highlanders home in their 30-14 win.

Watch: Waisake Naholo leaves Hurricanes defence in his wake with untouchable pace to score

02:05
5
Coach Scott Robertson said he spoke with Samu about the decision and helped him through it.

Australian Rugby reject NZR's $50,000 demand to release Pete Samu

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs

02:39

'It's a cause I'm passionate about it' - Comm Games weightlifting gold medallist David Liti turns attention to Pasifika youth suicide prevention

In recent weeks Liti was a motivational speaker for the Live Undefeated suicide prevention and awareness school tour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 