'You're not going to be able to do something you love' - All Black Ben Smith opens up about concussion struggles

All Blacks fullback and vice-captain Ben Smith has offered a rare insight to his struggles with concussion, as he prepares to make his return to the Test arena against France later this month.

Smith, 32, will likely be named in the number 15 jersey for the All Blacks against France, the first time he'll start a Test match since August last year after taking a sabbatical to end 2017.

As part of the All Blacks' documentary with Amazon Prime titled 'All or Nothing', Smith is shown with his wife Katie, discussing the implications of further head knocks.

"You hear of guys that have had to give up the game," he says.

"You worry that you're not going to be able to do something you love.

"I hope to play for as many years as I can — and hopefully for another three or four — but my most important job is being a dad and husband, and the scariest thing is that if something was to happen and I wasn't able to do that."

Smith also spoke about the moment he went down injured during last year's series opener against the British and Irish Lions, ruling him out for the remainder of the series, as the All Blacks could only muster a draw against the touring side.

"I just remember getting whiplash and that something wasn't quite right."

"I was getting vertigo and my balance was all out. I just knew it was something that wasn't going away."