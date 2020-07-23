Young rugby player gives Beauden Barrett cheeky reminder about getting blitzed by Ngani Laumape

In case he hadn't already heard enough about it from the media and teammates, Beauden Barrett was once again reminded of his encounter with Ngani Laumape from the weekend by an under-10s rugby player last night.

Barrett turned up to College Rifles RFC last night to help their under-10s train in the wet and cold and was soon helping out with tackle training.

Midway through the exercise, the team's coach was asking his players about Barrett's tackling when he asked if the Blues superstar missed any tackles against the Hurricanes last week.

With a finger in the air and a response at the ready, one youngster gave a zinger of an answer that was also painfully true.

"Yes! Ngani Laumape!"

The answer got laughs from everyone present, including Barrett, while Blues teammate Blake Gibson hid his face as he chuckled away.

Barrett owned up to the moment though.