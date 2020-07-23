TODAY |

Young rugby player gives Beauden Barrett cheeky reminder about getting blitzed by Ngani Laumape

Source:  1 NEWS

In case he hadn't already heard enough about it from the media and teammates, Beauden Barrett was once again reminded of his encounter with Ngani Laumape from the weekend by an under-10s rugby player last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While helping out with tackle training at an under-10s practice, Barrett was asked if he missed any tackles in his last game. Source: 1 NEWS

Barrett turned up to College Rifles RFC last night to help their under-10s train in the wet and cold and was soon helping out with tackle training.

Midway through the exercise, the team's coach was asking his players about Barrett's tackling when he asked if the Blues superstar missed any tackles against the Hurricanes last week.

With a finger in the air and a response at the ready, one youngster gave a zinger of an answer that was also painfully true.

"Yes! Ngani Laumape!"

The answer got laughs from everyone present, including Barrett, while Blues teammate Blake Gibson hid his face as he chuckled away.

Barrett owned up to the moment though.

"It wasn't nice, eh?" he said.

Rugby
Blues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:56
Dr Bloomfield reveals Parliamentary rugby clash nickname - 'Hospital Pass didn't make the grade'
2
Young rugby player gives Beauden Barrett cheeky reminder about getting blitzed by Ngani Laumape
3
Warriors coach savages Adam Blair over 'unacceptable' performance, says veteran lucky to make the bench
4
NZR slammed by SANZAAR partners for proposed Super Rugby replacement
5
Team NZ's US rivals take in Wynyard Wharf's views after managed-isolation release
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Liam Messam returns to NZ rugby, rejoining Waikato for Mitre 10 Cup campaign
01:06

NZR slammed by SANZAAR partners for proposed Super Rugby replacement
01:49

Crusaders wary of in-form Ngani Laumape and resurgent Hurricanes

All Blacks great and former captain Andy Haden gravely ill - report