TODAY |

Young referee's quick-thinking helps save Wellington rugby player's life after they stop breathing

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Wellington

The quick-thinking of a young referee has led to a 14-year-old boy's life being saved after he stopped breathing during a schoolboy rugby match.

Monqiue Dalley happened to be on the sideline of and under-15s clash between Wellington College and St Patrick's Silverstream on Saturday because she was set to officiate a game on the same field afterwards.

It turned out to be a life-changing coincidence after Wellington College player Punaarika O'Sullivan, also known as Puna, was knocked out by a heavy collision in the match.

Dalley saw Puna was in trouble and immediately ran on to the field to help. She told NZ Herald it was something anyone would have done.

"My instincts kicked in," Dalley said.

"I went over, saw a player on the ground and went down to assess what was happening and saw he was knocked out and just jumped into first aid mode.

"He was breathing not very well and it just got significantly worse to the point where he wasn't really breathing at all. It was pretty horrible."

Dalley performed CPR on Puna and was also on the phone with emergency services getting advice before the ambulance arrived and took over. Puna eventually regained consciousness and was taken to hospital before being discharged on Sunday.

While Puna was in hospital, Dalley - who had only completed a first aid course last week - went in to check on him with flowers and chocolates.

"I went in to check on him in hospital and he was like a completely different person - that was really cool to reconnect and see that he was all good."

Puna was diagnosed with concussion, meaning he is stood down from contact for three weeks - but the experience hasn't stopped him from wanting to play the game.

"He's all ready to go," his dad told NZ Herald.

Monique Dalley.
Monique Dalley. Source: New Zealand Rugby
More From
Rugby
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Monique Dalley.
Young referee's quick-thinking helps save Wellington rugby player's life after they stop breathing
2
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.
Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
3
Ali Williams says Wallabies 'mentally manipulated' All Blacks in Perth hiding
4
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
5
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau could face February trial if unfair dismissal case fails
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:35
Regional and city council staff have been grilled at a select committee about the public transport issue.

Another 25 Wellington bus services cancelled
00:49
Ian Foster spoke about what Barrett's three-week ban means as the World Cup edges closer.

'It is what it is' – Scott Barrett ban not worrying All Blacks, says assistant coach
00:40
The veteran midfielder is in contention to face the Wallabies at Eden Park after battling his way back to fitness in provincial rugby.

SBW 'grateful to be back' in All Blacks' after Counties stint
01:54
The legendary first-five paid a visit to training this morning.

All Blacks welcome Dan Carter into camp before Bledisloe showdown