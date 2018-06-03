Young gun Etene Nanai-Seturo dances through Scotland on London Sevens' opening day

New Zealand have endured a mixed opening day at the London Sevens at Twickenham, finishing with two wins and a loss to reach the cup quarterfinals later tonight.

Opening the day with a 24-12 victory over Scotland, the Kiwis then surged to an emphatic 36-5 demolition job over Argentina.

However, it wouldn't all be New Zealand's way, suffering a 27-7 defeat in their final pool match to Fiji to end the first day.

New Zealand will face South Africa in the cup quarterfinal later tonight, hoping to gain ground on the Blitzbokke, who sit above them on the World Sevens Series standings.