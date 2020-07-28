Young Crusaders star Will Jordan keeping All Blacks selection talk out of mind

He's only 22 but already Crusaders outside back Will Jordan is being touted as a potential All Blacks star of the future - just don't tell him that.

The young Crusader is once again the talk of rugby critics and couch selectors after impressing throughout the first seven rounds of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Jordan was asked how he deals with all the talk revolved around him and a potential All Blacks selection and he said he doesn't pay it much attention.

"My main focus for me is to finish off these last three rounds of Super Rugby and get the boys a title."

Jordan has been turning heads since entering Super Rugby last season and was even challenging for a spot as a bolter in last year's All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad before a foot injury cut his rookie year short.

2020 was under threat by injury as well, after Jordan was sidelined with a groin injury in the Crusaders' 25-8 win over the Blues in February but the Covid-19 pandemic and the chaos it caused to the rugby calendar gave him enough time to repair and return.

And he came back firing.

Jordan leads the competition in tries scored with five in five matches - this is despite the fact the Crusaders have played one less game than three of the four other Kiwi clubs.

He also leads the competition in defenders beaten with 31 which is three ahead of Hurricanes powerhouse Ngani Laumape and ranks first in metres carried with a whopping 505m - 123m more than second-placed Chiefs speedster Damian McKenzie.

He's also second clean breaks [11] and fourth in carries [58].



But Jordan isn't letting any numbers effect him.



"I'm still pretty early on in my Super Rugby career so I'm just trying to string together some consistent performances and go from there," he said.