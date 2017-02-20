 

Young Chiefs side named for Super Rugby opener against strong Highlanders outfit

Four youngsters are set to make their Super Rugby debuts for the Chiefs in Friday's campaign opener against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Mitchell Karpik has played for both NZ Schoolboys and the Baby Blacks, but has still looked into representing Poland.
Source: 1 NEWS

Flanker Mitchell Karpik is joined by fellow 21-year-old livewire Taranaki second five-eighth Johnny Fa'auli in the run-on team, while 19-year-old hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and 20-year-old halfback Jonathan Taumateine will make their impact from the bench.

All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala will also don the Chiefs jersey for the first time after diligently working his way back from a knee injury sustained in January 2016.

The All Blacks and Chiefs prop surprised his surgeon with how quickly he is recovering to the point he’s already attending four-day training camps.
Source: 1 NEWS

Coach Dave Rennie has mixed his young stars into a vastly experienced line-up, the starting 15 featuring 10 players with All Blacks experience.

Among those unavailable are Sam Cane, working his way back from an ankle injury, and Charlie Ngatai, still recovering from concussion.

Mitchell Graham and Brad Weber are both out after suffering leg breaks in last week's Brisbane Tens, while All Blacks hooker Nathan Harris is still recovering from knee surgery.

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Toni Pulu, Anton Lienert-Brown, Johnny Fa'auli, James Lowe, Aaron Cruden, (captain), Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Liam Messam, Mitchell Karpik, Taleni Seu, Brodie Retallick, Dominic Bird, Nepo Laulala, Hika Elliot, Kane Hames.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Atu Moli, Mitchell Brown, Lachlan Boshier, Jonathan Taumateine, Tim Nanai-Williams, Shaun Stevenson.

