'You'll struggle to beat the All Blacks like that' - Eddie Jones taunts Warren Gatland before Lions tour

Outspoken England rugby coach Eddie Jones has hit out at Lions coach Warren Gatland, three days before the British and Irish side's arrival in New Zealand on Wednesday.

England coach Eddie Jones Source: Photosport

Speaking on the Daily Telegraph's Full Contact podcast, Jones slammed Gatland's tactical style, saying his fondness towards his Welsh playing style will cost the Lions against the All Blacks.

"They picked their squad to play a certain style based on the influence of Wales," Jones said.

"They are looking to attack like Wales, with big gain line runners, not much ball movement. You'll struggle to beat the All Blacks like that."

While the criticism of his coaching style is hardly ideal for Gatland ahead of the toughest assignment in world rugby, Jones did say that victory is attainable for the Lions - should they win the first Test at Eden Park on June 24.

"If they win the first Test they could win the series. If they don't, it might be a tough old series for them."