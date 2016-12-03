 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'You'll struggle to beat the All Blacks like that' - Eddie Jones taunts Warren Gatland before Lions tour

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Outspoken England rugby coach Eddie Jones has hit out at Lions coach Warren Gatland, three days before the British and Irish side's  arrival in New Zealand on Wednesday.

England coach Eddie Jones

England coach Eddie Jones

Source: Photosport

Speaking on the Daily Telegraph's Full Contact podcast, Jones slammed Gatland's tactical style, saying his fondness towards his Welsh playing style will cost the Lions against the All Blacks.

"They picked their squad to play a certain style based on the influence of Wales," Jones said.

"They are looking to attack like Wales, with big gain line runners, not much ball movement. You'll struggle to beat the All Blacks like that."

While the criticism of his coaching style is hardly ideal for Gatland ahead of the toughest assignment in world rugby, Jones did say that victory is attainable for the Lions - should they win the first Test at Eden Park on June 24.

"If they win the first Test they could win the series. If they don't, it might be a tough old series for them."

The Lions open their tour against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians this Saturday in Whangarei.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

00:30
2
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

00:29
3
Dixon somehow walked away from a terrifying crash that ripped the rear of his car off.

Watch: How did he walk away from this? Kiwi Scott Dixon wiped out of Indy 500 in crash that split his car in two

00:29
4
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Video: Two from two! Team New Zealand recover from early penalty to thrash Great Britain

00:29
5
Artemis picked up a 39-second victory over Jimmy Spithill’s Team USA on the second day of qualifying in Bermuda.

Watch: Take that Spithill! Oracle suffer embarrassing loss to Sweden in America's Cup qualifying

04:13
1 NEWS reporter Chris Chang talks about a fatal house fire in Hamilton and why some property owners are not complying with the life-saving requirement.

Landlords 'blatantly refusing' to comply with smoke alarm laws

The brother of a 23-year-old woman who died in a house fire is now campaigning to save the lives of others.

03:01
PPTA spokesperson Shawn Cooper says the association wants to limit distractions for students caused by gender identity issues.

'It's about providing choice' - PPTA issues clarified guidelines for gender-safe schools

The group representing secondary school teachers says schools need to move towards things like gender-neutral bathrooms and uniforms.

00:29
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Video: Two from two! Team New Zealand recover from early penalty to thrash Great Britain

Team NZ picked up their second win of the day with victory over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

00:17
A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.

00:20
Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

New images emerge of Manchester bomber moments before explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ