Are you watching, Steve Hansen? George Bridge fires All Blacks statement as Crusaders march towards Super Rugby crown

Campbell Burnes
1 News Now Rugby Columnist
While Richie Mo'unga was peerless as player of the match in Saturday's Super Rugby semifinal, it was another Crusaders back who caught my eye.

This man was one of just three non-All Blacks in the Crusaders' starting XV. All of them are playing like they have worn, or will wear, the black jersey.

Jordan Taufua, until he busted his wing, was looking strong in the opening exchanges. He has already won selection for the All Blacks, but cannot yet call himself an All Black. Bryn Hall is in the form of his life and is keeping a 2017 (non-Test) All Black, Mitch Drummond, on the pine.

Then there is George Bridge on the left wing. If Mo'unga was the best on park, then the resourceful No 11 was a close second.

You do not need to pore over the stats to know Bridge has a low error rate and a high work rate, not to mention an ability to grass his man, win the aerial battle, pop up where he is needed and finish any dangerous attacking movement with potency.

Bridge starred in the 2014 Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 tournament for Canterbury. Last season he operated at fullback for Canterbury on the way to another Premiership crown.

But he also played every one of the Crusaders' 19 games in 2017, his debut year at Super Rugby level. With eight tries, he did not disappoint.

Bryn Hall found his target and let the young winger do the rest. Source: SKY

So much for the second-year syndrome. Bridge has taken his game to a new level in 2018, his try on Saturday night drawing him level with a clutch of players on the Super Rugby record season mark of 15, only to be overtaken late in the action by Ben Lam.

That latter score went strangely unremarked by many commentators, but what has not gone unremarked is Bridge's value to the Crusaders.

On Saturday night, he drove his shoulder into the midriff of Wes Goosen. It was not a surprise, as we know he is a sure and accurate defender and, at 96kg, is not built like the wing of current vogue. He also leaped high to beat Nehe Milner-Skudder to the punch in the air.

Bridge had the height, but he had the skill and courage too. His only error came with three minutes to play when he grassed a simple pass.

That was a shock.

Bridge will be up against some swift Lions this weekend in the decider, but despite the brilliance of Aphiwe Dyantyi, Ruan Combrinck and Courtnall Skosan, he should have their measure.

After that, he should ensure his passport is up to date. Canterbury may not see much of him in the Mitre 10 Cup, as he has earned a promotion to the All Blacks, at the expense of Milner-Skudder, who is trying hard but with little going his way.

Where once his dancing feet would open up defences, especially in 2014-15, now his long battles with injury seem to have zapped his spark.

In Bridge, there is a man who is multi-skilled and in prime form.

It is his time.

George Bridge celebrates after scoring against the Hurricanes
George Bridge celebrates after scoring against the Hurricanes Source: Photosport
'We believe we can win' - Waratahs undaunted ahead of Super Rugby semi-final

'You can't relax anywhere' - Departing Hurricanes coach concedes Crusaders a class above

AAP
Departing Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd says the Crusaders are in a class of their own in and has no doubt they'll lock up a ninth Super Rugby crown.

The defending champion Crusaders will face South Africa's Lions in a repeat of the 2017 decider.

Last year's final was won 25-17 in Johannesburg.

This time it's in Christchurch where the Crusaders have been a juggernaut for two years under coach Scott Robertston, winning all 19 games.

Their 30-12 semi-final trouncing of the Hurricanes was a typical display from the red and black machine, snuffing the life out of the star-studded visitors with defensive muscle and clinical finishing.

Boyd felt helpless in his last game in charge before taking up the head role at English club Northampton.

His team lost the collisions and failed to match the control and spark provided by Crusaders five-eighth Richie Mo'unga.

"At the end of the day, the Crusaders are probably, at the moment, with what they've got, 20 points better than any side," Boyd told reporters.

The Crusaders first-five capped off a dazzling performance with another remarkable play. Source: SKY

"We just made little mistakes. They were relentless.

"They just kept putting us under pressure. It was just the constant pressure, you can't relax anywhere."

The Lions were a mixed bag in the regular season but have notched three handsome wins in Johannesburg to book their spot in a third straight final.

Captain Warren Whitely agreed his team will need to go to another level from their 44-26 semi-final defeat of the Waratahs if they are to claim a maiden title.

Playing the Crusaders in New Zealand is a true test of any team's physical and mental qualities, he said, hopeful they've learned lessons from their two bridesmaid finishes.

"Decision making is key in a final," he said.

"The set piece is going to be a massive battle.

"The Crusaders have a very strong pack but we're looking forward to it.

"What a challenge."

Bryn Hall found his target and let the young winger do the rest. Source: SKY
Lions hammer Waratahs to set up Super Rugby final replay against Crusaders

AAP
The Lions are through to their third straight Super Rugby final after powering over the top of the NSW Waratahs 44-26 in Johannesburg.

The South African team recovered from a slow start in their semi-final to earn another shot at the Crusaders after going down to the New Zealand powerhouse in last year's decider.

Things didn't go to script early for the Lions as the Waratahs defied their underdog status to snatch a 14-0 lead after just 10 minutes on the back of 80 per cent possession to silence the home crowd.

But the team that belted the Waratahs 29-0 in Sydney back in April was never going to simply fold and hand them their first ticket to a final since 2014.

While the game was there to be won for the Waratahs, as a Tom Robertson try just before the break made it 19-19 halftime, the Lions grinded down the visitors by continually getting into threatening attacking positions.

After a tense opening 15 minutes to the second half, flyhalf Elton Jantjies slotted a penalty goal to put the Lions in front to start a matchwinning 10-minute period.

Hooker Malcolm Marx crossed for his second try of the match in the 58th minute before the classy Kwagga Smith ensured he also had a double shortly after to give the Lions a 15-point advantage.

Waratahs substitute Jake Gordon scored a consolation try, which Bernard Foley converted with five minutes to go, but even that was cancelled out from Courtnall Skosan getting on the end of a terrific kick just before fulltime.

The last remaining Australian team were hot early on the back of barnstorming tries from Ned Hanigan and Israel Folau before the Lions hit top gear after 20 minutes.

The Lions will now make the trip to Christchurch searching for their first title when they play the Crusaders in the final on August 4.

The two sides will meet again in the final after the Lions' 44-26 win. Source: SKY
