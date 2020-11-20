TODAY |

'For you my brother' - Ardie Savea jokes his pink mouth guard matches reporter’s shirt

Source:  1 NEWS

Ardie Savea reminded fans that All Blacks are allowed to smile amid the doom and gloom of back-to-back Test match losses, during a press conference yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He told a reporter his pink mouthguard matches a reporter’s shirt. Source: 1 NEWS

The All Black showed his pink mouth guard to media, poking fun at a reporter in the process, saying: "I actually brought is especially for you my brother, it matches your shirt too".

Savea says his daughter picked the bright pink colour.

The All Blacks players and coaches have copped criticism in recent days following the 24-22 loss to Australia earlier this month before being beaten for the first time by Argentina 25-15 on Saturday.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
RJ Hampton's NBA draft selection goes viral after family member tosses team hat moments after low pick
2
'For you my brother' - Ardie Savea jokes his pink mouth guard matches reporter’s shirt
3
Buck Shelford backs Sam Cane on 'brutal' All Blacks fans - 'We just sit in the stands, eat pies and watch'
4
Steven Adams trade rumours surface again after OKC get five-time all star centre
5
Team NZ christen second America's Cup boat Te Rehutai, plan to test sleek AC75 tomorrow
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Fiji rugby squad ravaged by Covid-19, 29 infections reported as Italy match cancelled

00:32

Sam Cane says All Blacks players, coaches 'on the right track' following shock loss to Argentina

Brent Impey to resign as SANZAAR chairman, says organisation is 'outdated'

More woe for Ian Foster's All Blacks as they slump to third in world rankings