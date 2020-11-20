'For you my brother' - Ardie Savea jokes his pink mouth guard matches reporter’s shirt

Ardie Savea reminded fans that All Blacks are allowed to smile amid the doom and gloom of back-to-back Test match losses, during a press conference yesterday.

The All Black showed his pink mouth guard to media, poking fun at a reporter in the process, saying: "I actually brought is especially for you my brother, it matches your shirt too".

Savea says his daughter picked the bright pink colour.