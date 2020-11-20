'For you my brother' - Ardie Savea jokes his pink mouth guard matches reporter’s shirt

Ardie Savea reminded fans that All Blacks are allowed to smile amid the doom and gloom of back-to-back Test match losses, during a press conference yesterday.
The All Black showed his pink mouth guard to media, poking fun at a reporter in the process, saying: "I actually brought is especially for you my brother, it matches your shirt too".
Savea says his daughter picked the bright pink colour.
The All Blacks players and coaches have copped criticism in recent days following the 24-22 loss to Australia earlier this month before being beaten for the first time by Argentina 25-15 on Saturday.