'You might want to grab a tissue' - French fans predict upset in first 2018 All Blacks Test

French fans in Auckland are confident that their side who have been written off by most rugby sporting buffs, could create an upset tonight when they take on the All Blacks in their Test series opener at Eden Park tonight.

A few French fans milling around the Auckland city centre wearing French rugby jerseys are adamant their national side won't roll over against the number one ranked team in the world.

"The only thing I just wanted to say for tonight - you might just want to grab a tissue, that could be handy because it is going to be a cracker of a game," said one French fan.

"We are going to kick your ass."

Another France supporter said the men in blue will cause headaches for the All Blacks.