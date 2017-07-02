 

'When you lose the cracks get exposed' - Steve Hansen says chink in All Blacks' armour revealed by persistent Lions

Steve Hansen says the British and Irish Lions have exposed cracks in the All Blacks' game, highlighted when the blowtorch went on them late in the second Test loss.

With the series locked at 1-1 next week’s Eden Park clash promises to be a big one.
The 24-21 defeat in Wellington was hard to take but Hansen says it will have long-term benefits for a New Zealand team he describes as "young" even though it is brimming with experienced players.

After charging to back-to-back rugby world cup wins and marching to an enviable record during his reign since 2011, Hansen says some creeping weaknesses may have gone unnoticed - even to he and his coaching staff.

"Have you heard of the term 'inconvenient fact'?" Hansen asked journalists on Sunday.

"Sometimes we brush over the cracks. When you lose, the cracks get exposed and that's why you lost."

The All Blacks coach was asked if the Lions series bought the same pressure as a World Cup.
Hansen zeroed in on one obvious shortcoming in Saturday's defeat, their first at home since 2009.

He says it was obvious late in the game, both when they held a narrow lead and when the scores were locked 21-21, that the right tactic would have been to kick deep.

The Lions had increased their defensive intensity but the 14-man home side remained intent on keeping the ball in hand around the halfway mark.

The All Blacks coach didn't care for going over the finer details of the game-changing call.
"We probably got caught playing between the two 10-yard marks when long left was on and long right was on," Hansen said.

"It's easy for me to sit in the box and see all that space, because I'm not in the heat of the battle. But it's something we'll talk about.

"If the occasion arises again... we'd like to think we'd do it better."

Hansen admits that at that stage of the game, a draw would have been a good result given they had to play the last 55 minutes without the services of sent- off inside centre Sonny Bill Williams.

Hansen says the result is good for world rugby, setting up a genuine blockbuster series decider, the kind of game that has been missing in recent years between World Cups.

It is also a reminder that no team is invincible, he added.

"We haven't done it (lose) a lot so people have got carried away saying the All Blacks are this and the All Blacks are that," Hansen said.

"We've always been saying 'well, we actually don't believe that'."

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

