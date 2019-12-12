'You’ll have to wait and see' – chuckling Ian Foster won't tell John Campbell who will join his All Blacks coaching team

A chuckling Ian Foster has kept quiet on who will join him in the All Blacks coaching set-up, despite the insistence of Breakfast host John Campbell.

Foster yesterday was promoted from his role as assistant to Steve Hansen to the top job, after the latter stepped down after the team's third-placed finish at the Japan World Cup.

Foster fought off Crusaders boss Scott Robertson for the position.

Speculation over who will join him in the All Blacks brains trust has been almost as interesting as who would get the top job.

"I've got a great group who I hope to introduce to you shortly, there's going to be a lot of energy in that coaching group," he told Campbell.

The Breakfast host asked if he "would be using the names Brad and John", referring to Scarlets coach Brad Mooar and Hurricanes boss John Plumtree.

That prompted a laugh from Foster, who said "you'll have to wait and see, it was part of the big pitch, the way that coaching group is going to work.

'I wanna tell you but there's something called employment law or contracts, stuff like that, there's a few things we've got to work through.

"So wait and see."