'You know what's best for you' - Aaron Cruden has no regrets over walking away from All Blacks

Former All Blacks first-five Aaron Cruden says he has no regrets over deciding to trade life in the black jersey for a stint playing club rugby for French side Montpellier.

The first-five will wear the black jersey for the last time against the Lions on Saturday.
Cruden, 28, has shone in his short stint so far with Montpellier under Kiwi coach Vern Cotter, with his side leading the French Top 14 after a 43-20 trouncing of Ma'a Nonu's Toulon at the weekend.

The 50-Test All Black pen to paper on an estimated $3.6m deal with the French side, signing a three year contract, with the diminutive playmaker telling England's Sunday Telegraph that he is loving his time in the south of France.

"What a place to be able to live for a few years," Cruden said.

Cruden spoke candidly about his decision to leave New Zealand, walking away from what many players see as the pinnacle of the game in playing for the All Blacks.

"As a player you know what is best for you," he said.

"Looking back I was lucky. I ended up with 50 caps for the All Blacks and if you had asked me ten years ago how many I thought I might achieve, I would have happily said one or two, just to pull on that jersey."

Cruden's Montpellier side sit comfortably at the top of the French Top 14 competition ladder, five points ahead of their closest competition, Dan Carter's Racing 92.

