 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


'You haven't moved your legs yet' - Former Wallaby shares life-changing story after tackle left him partially paralysed

share

Source:

AAP

Former Wallabies centre Rob Horne is still coming to terms with life with a paralysed arm after a tackle ended his career while playing in the UK three months ago.

Australia's Rob Horne is tackled by All Blacks' Richie McCaw during the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Rugby Union test match, New Zealand All Blacks versus Australian Wallabies at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 25 August 2012. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / photosport.co.nz

Australia's Rob Horne is tackled by All Blacks' Richie McCaw in 2012.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 28-year-old says he has full paralysis of his right arm and is in chronic pain after detaching nerves from his spinal cord.

The father of two was playing for his English club Northampton against Leicester when the injury occurred.

The clubs announced this week they will play a match at Twickenham in October to help Horne with the costs of his ongoing rehabilitation.

Horne said he didn't believe the injury was serious when it first happened.

"I was pretty adamant, 'Get off me, let me get up, I'm fine'," he said in an interview on the Northampton Saints website.

"Then (Saints head of medical) Matt Lee, who was securing my head and neck said 'Rob, you haven't moved your legs yet'.

"And that's when I went 'Oh, I haven't'. And then I was just kicking and kicking and got my right leg moving."

He was later diagnosed with an avulsion of his brachial plexus - the same injury that ended the career of former Wests Tigers NRL prop Simon Dwyer in 2011.

Horne - who played 34 Tests for Australia including two World Cups and was part of the 2014 Super Rugby title-winning Waratahs team - said he was re-setting his future but felt positive about the outlook.

"I am still very much myself, obviously I've had a life-changing injury," he said.

"You make plans in life and then things happen and you reset and you go again.

"I am still working through what I have to do but I'm certainly going to embrace what's ahead and new challenges and new opportunities that I suppose would never come into my thinking prior to this.

"It's still very early days but I am getting there."

Northampton chairman John White said the club had been inundated with requests from supporters wanting to help the popular Horne.

"The outpouring of support for Rob at the end of last season from the whole rugby community in the East Midlands was overwhelming - and we wanted to act," White said.

"The club received countless requests from both Saints and Tigers supporters for a fitting way in which they could both bid farewell to Rob and also support him."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Robertson became the latest Kiwi coach to be questioned about the former All Black but he responded in his own unique way.

Watch: Jokester Scott Robertson cracks a funny, teases media when quizzed on Ma'a Nonu speculation

2
NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'I just felt comfortable kissing my girlfriend' - female league players at centre of viral after-match kiss photo break silence

00:26
3
Bryan Melisse's challenge is as ridiculous as it is head-scratching.

Watch: Is this football's worst tackle of 2018? Insane two-footed kung fu kick leads to instant red card


00:58
4
The two teams last faced off in round five of the 2016 season.

Crusaders' forward pack gets All Blacks injection for quarter-final against Sharks

00:29
5
The two sides had to be pulled apart during their World Cup qualifier in Bulcan overnight.

Three Boomers, 10 Philippines players banned after wild basketball brawl that shocked the world

01:45
A union says half its membership has been physically and verbally assaulted on the job, and more needs to be done.

'They started kicking and punching me' - Auckland Transport reviewing safety procedures following increase in attacks on bus drivers

Over the last two years, there have been 36 assaults against AT drivers - a figure the transport service admits is too high.

01:33
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Keep those umbrellas handy as showers and hail cluster in the North Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:33
Over 60 firefighters are battling the Petone blaze which started in a machine cutting fridges.

Watch: Smoke billows from major scrap metal yard blaze in Lower Hutt, significant delays expected

Parkside Road in Petone has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.

04:38
Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Watch: Winston Peters looks back at 25 years of New Zealand First with 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch

Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.