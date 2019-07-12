TODAY |

'You got a spare room?' Beauden Barrett admits he’s still tackling Auckland's 'tricky' housing market

His move to the Blues has been confirmed but Beauden Barrett admits he still needs a find a house ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

Barrett announced today he had signed a new four-year deal with New Zealand Rugby that will see him shift from Wellington to Auckland.

But while the nitty-gritty of finalising his deal is out of the way, Barrett said there's still another big issue to tackle.

"It's tricky, isn't it?" Barrett said of Auckland's housing prices and market.

"My list is pretty large at the moment - I'm looking pretty much anywhere."

Barrett jokingly asked one reporter if he had a "spare room" for the All Blacks star if it all turns to custard but dealing with traffic may have been a deal breaker.

Barrett said he hasn’t honed in on a particular area he wants to live just yet. Source: 1 NEWS
