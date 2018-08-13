'You get sick of losing to them' - third Bledisloe Test not a dead rubber, says Wallabies star

Wallabies halfback Will Genia says his side are out to taste an elusive victory over the All Blacks, with both sides preparing to meet in Tokyo this weekend.

Genia, 30, has faced off against the All Blacks in 24 Tests during his impressive international career, however has only found himself on the winning side on three occasions.

With this weekend's Test a dead rubber - after the All Blacks sealed away the Bledisloe Cup for another year back in August - Genia says his side have a point to prove, playing for their pride.

"It's an amazing experience to get to play them every time because they've been so good, and so consistent for so long. Regardless of where you are in the scheme of things as a team it's always a barometer to see where you're at," Genia told media.

"There's been no talk about dead rubbers, and there never is, it's just about concentrating on the day to day and what an opportunity to play the All Blacks here in Japan," he said.

Genia also says that the Wallabies are hungry for a win over their arch-rivals, having won just two of their last eleven clashes.

"You get sick and tired of losing to them but you also love playing them."

"For me that's a privilege because I love playing the best so you can't get hung up completely on the fact that we lost and the disappointment.