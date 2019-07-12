'You couldn't set the scene any better' - Jordie Barrett relishing chance to play Beauden first up

Jordie Barrett is busy getting ready to get back on the rugby field with the Hurricanes but he admits the added prospect of facing brother Beauden and the Blues first-up is in his mind as well.

Source: 1 NEWS

Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off on June 13 with the Highlanders hosting the Chiefs but the day after the two Barretts will likely clash in Auckland in what would be Beauden’s debut for the Blues.

The star first-five broke Hurricanes fans’ hearts when he announced last July he was Auckland-bound but due to a clause in his reworked contract that gave him an extended break, he didn’t feature in the Blues’ first seven games this year before Covid-19 begun causing problems globally.

But with his break over and a new competition on the horizon, brother Jordie is ready for the Barrett battle.

"When I looked to the schedule and saw we had the Blues up there first game, I guess you couldn't have set the scene any better," Jordie told Sky Sport.

Without Beauden, the Blues grinded their way to a 5-2 record and sat in fourth place when the Super Rugby season was suspended in March. When the two sides met in Wellington in round six, the Blues won 24-15.

Jordie told Sky Sport that the Hurricanes were grateful to be back on the field as Super Rugby Aotearoa should be the first rugby competition to get underway following the Covid-19 lockdown.

"It's been a really good week to come back into training. There's a good buzz in the group and everyone's excited.

“I guess we're grateful to be in a position where we can get back and train and compete again.”

On a personal level, the 23-year-old said he's hoping to have a bigger influence on the field throughout the upcoming domestic competition.

"For me it's bigger picture. I look at my game and I always think I'm taking a lot of learnings each and every time I play.

“I'm always going to be learning but trying to use experiences in the past to make me a better footy player and play in those different positions.

“[I want to] grow my game to be a leader in the Hurricanes group and try and drive us around the park and have a lot more influence on our results."