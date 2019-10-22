'You couldn't ask for any more' - former RWC winners predicting fireworks in All Blacks-England semi-final

As the All Blacks and England ready themselves for what should be a Rugby World Cup semi-final to remember, two former Webb Ellis Cup winners are predicting fireworks in Yokohama.

A man who epitomises the red rose, and what people love and hate about England rugby, former captain Lawrence Dallaglio likes what he sees in the current side.

"When Eddie [Jones] took over they were very coach led," Dallaglio told 1 NEWS.

"What I've seen in last couple of years, and in particular the last 18 months, the players are really driving the agenda now."

Dallaglio's in a unique position to comment, beating the All Blacks back in Wellington in 2003, one of only two England victories on Kiwi soil. That England team would go on to win the Rugby World Cup that same year.

"There's a scarcity value of playing the All Blacks, maybe they feel the same playing England.

"It's not something we do every week, thankfully."

On the other side of the fence is former All Black and 2011 Cup winner, Israel Dagg.

"Where its gonna be won on the weekend? Just those little moments, pressure moments," Dagg told 1 NEWS.

"A team botches an exit out of their 22, or kicks an errant, erratic kick, gives each other opportunities for a counter attack.

"You're constantly thinking about it, 100 percent. I remember playing the semi-final and final I was up the whole night.

"It's a pressure moment."

Dallaglio concurring with Dagg.