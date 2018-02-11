 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'You can't take anything for granted' - Kiwi star Bundee Aki stays humble after first try for Ireland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Ireland's Kiwi centre Bundee Aki was jubilant after scoring his first try for his adopted country in the 56-19 Six Nations win over Italy in Dublin this morning.

The former Chiefs star scored his first Test try in Ireland's 56-19 win.
Source: SKY

Starting in the number 13 jersey, Aki crashed over from close range for Ireland's thrid try of the match, breaking his try scoring duck in just his fourth Test match.

Speaking after the match, the former Chiefs and Counties Manukau star couldn't hide his happiness in helping his team register their second consecutive Six Nations victory.

"I was just so happy to be able to get over the line and help out the boys, and to get the score on the board was a bonus," Aki told SportsJOE.

"To get my first try for this team is something special."

However, Aki also conceded that he'll need to work hard to keep his place in the side, with stars like Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose to return to Ireland's ranks in the near future.

"As you can see on our team, there are a lot of quality players and you can't take anything for granted."

"You have to make sure you are putting your head down, working, improving and putting your hand up to take that spot again."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: Try or not? Controversial Six Nations call prevents famous Welsh win over England & leaves Gatland fuming

00:15
2
The 32-strong contingent were lead into the PyeongChang games by the skier.

'Black does not go with everything' - NZ's Winter Olympics entrance ridiculed by ESPN writer

00:15
3
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

00:45
4
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'They are actually worried they will lose' - Joseph Parker's trainer says Anthony Joshua afraid of losing to Kiwi

00:15
5
The chaotic build up took its toll in England's 12-6 win at Twickenham.

Tensions boil over in heated Six Nations clash between England and Wales

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.

00:15
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.

04:00
It's the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it’s being rolled out in New Zealand.

Kiwi brothers' app changing the way crowds interact with sporting giants like NBA's Phoenix Suns

DROPIT is the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it's being rolled out in NZ.

Paddleboarder Billy Lewis says Kiwis need to step their game up when it comes to throwing rubbish into the ocean.

Paddleboarder 'disgusted' by Kiwis throwing their rubbish into the ocean

Billy Lewis says he and his family always take out bags when on the water, aiming to recover as much rubbish as possible.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 