'You can't take anything for granted' - Kiwi star Bundee Aki stays humble after first try for Ireland

Ireland's Kiwi centre Bundee Aki was jubilant after scoring his first try for his adopted country in the 56-19 Six Nations win over Italy in Dublin this morning.

Starting in the number 13 jersey, Aki crashed over from close range for Ireland's thrid try of the match, breaking his try scoring duck in just his fourth Test match.

Speaking after the match, the former Chiefs and Counties Manukau star couldn't hide his happiness in helping his team register their second consecutive Six Nations victory.

"I was just so happy to be able to get over the line and help out the boys, and to get the score on the board was a bonus," Aki told SportsJOE.

"To get my first try for this team is something special."

However, Aki also conceded that he'll need to work hard to keep his place in the side, with stars like Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose to return to Ireland's ranks in the near future.

"As you can see on our team, there are a lot of quality players and you can't take anything for granted."