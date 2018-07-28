 

'You can't relax anywhere' - Departing Hurricanes coach concedes Crusaders a class above

AAP
Crusaders

Departing Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd says the Crusaders are in a class of their own in and has no doubt they'll lock up a ninth Super Rugby crown.

The defending champion Crusaders will face South Africa's Lions in a repeat of the 2017 decider.

Last year's final was won 25-17 in Johannesburg.

This time it's in Christchurch where the Crusaders have been a juggernaut for two years under coach Scott Robertston, winning all 19 games.

Their 30-12 semi-final trouncing of the Hurricanes was a typical display from the red and black machine, snuffing the life out of the star-studded visitors with defensive muscle and clinical finishing.

Boyd felt helpless in his last game in charge before taking up the head role at English club Northampton.

His team lost the collisions and failed to match the control and spark provided by Crusaders five-eighth Richie Mo'unga.

"At the end of the day, the Crusaders are probably, at the moment, with what they've got, 20 points better than any side," Boyd told reporters.

The Crusaders first-five capped off a dazzling performance with another remarkable play. Source: SKY

"We just made little mistakes. They were relentless.

"They just kept putting us under pressure. It was just the constant pressure, you can't relax anywhere."

The Lions were a mixed bag in the regular season but have notched three handsome wins in Johannesburg to book their spot in a third straight final.

Captain Warren Whitely agreed his team will need to go to another level from their 44-26 semi-final defeat of the Waratahs if they are to claim a maiden title.

Playing the Crusaders in New Zealand is a true test of any team's physical and mental qualities, he said, hopeful they've learned lessons from their two bridesmaid finishes.

"Decision making is key in a final," he said.

"The set piece is going to be a massive battle.

"The Crusaders have a very strong pack but we're looking forward to it.

"What a challenge."

Bryn Hall found his target and let the young winger do the rest. Source: SKY
