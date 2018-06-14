 

'You can rip anyone apart' - All Blacks plan to be even more ruthless, play 'full bore' style in second French Test

AAP

The All Blacks have issued a warning to their international rivals, daring other teams to try to cope with their "full bore" style.

Coach Steve Hansen said he doesn't think you can break another team's spirit, but you can make them uncomfortable.
Coach Steve Hansen said the world champions want to be more ruthless in the second Test against France on Saturday despite a spectacular 52-11 series- opening win last week.

The finishing power that produced seven New Zealand tries in the last 27 minutes is the ominous blueprint of how Hansen wants his men to play.

It took time to find their rhythm at Eden Park in Auckland and wants the damage to begin earlier at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, although he accepts the stung tourists won't lie down.

The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.
However, asked if French willpower can be broken when things don't go their way, Hansen's response was unusually bold, revealing plenty about their attacking goals.

"I don't know if you break their spirit. I think you take them to places that they're not used to going to with the speed of the game," he said.

"They'll try and slow the game down, that's the pace they want to play at.

"We want to play it at full bore, with accuracy. So that's our challenge and if it comes off, it doesn't matter who you play when you play that game well. You can rip anyone apart."

For the third time in the last decade, the All Blacks will field an unchanged team for a Test. The two other occasions were both World Cup finals.

Hansen wants to forge combinations but indicated there will be selection risks taken as the year unfolds to ensure bases are covered ahead of next year's World Cup.

Changes could come as soon as next week's third Test in Dunedin, where Sonny Bill Williams remains on track to return to the midfield after undergoing minor knee surgery last month.

It is New Zealand's first Test at Wellington since last year's 24-21 loss to the British and Irish Lions.

Before that they'd won 16 on the trot in the capital.

1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville looks at the ABs' unchanged lineup for the second France Test with the help of 3D graphics.
