 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


'You can feel the boys drive the intensity' - Crusaders, Hurricanes amping for Super Rugby heavyweight clash

share

Source:

NZN

Both the Hurricanes and Crusaders admit a different mindset is needed as they brace for the demands of a high-stakes New Zealand derby in Christchurch.

The Crusaders lock got his name on the score sheet with this huge effort at Loftus Versfeld.
Source: SKY

The two most dominant teams in Super Rugby this season square off on Saturday and say a mental shift is required after a series of lop-sided wins against offshore opposition.

Unbeaten through 10 rounds, the Crusaders have averaged more than 50 points per game in their last six, including the 62-24 drubbing of the Bulls in Pretoria over the weekend.

That streak hasn't included a Kiwi opponent.

Wins earlier in the season over the Highlanders (30-27) and Blues (33-24) required dramatic Crusaders fightbacks after having ceded a sizeable lead.

The Hurricanes' one loss from nine games was to the Chiefs in week three.

Havili was like a knife through butter in the 62-24 win at Loftus Versfeld.
Source: SKY

With All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett conducting an attacking tour de force, the defending champions have powered in for 63 tries overall.

Hurricanes assistant coach Jason Holland admits it all changes this week against a confident Crusaders side who have surprised him with their wide attack in 2017.

"In all these New Zealand derbies, you can feel the boys drive the intensity a little bit more than the coaches," Holland said.

"It's great to be playing them because they're on top of the table and we're not far behind.

"Attack-wise they're pretty accurate in what they're doing at the moment. They've got a lot of threats but the first thing we have to attack is their set piece."

After three successive romps against struggling South African outfits, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson expects the Hurricanes to be on a different tier.

The biggest difference will be at the end of the game, when the Crusaders have become used to piling on points.

"The Bulls clearly struggled with the tempo, with how quickly we could play," Robertson said.

"For me, really clearly, the South African teams need to be fitter.

The Crusaders first-five was unstoppable for this solo effort in the 62-24 win at Loftus Versfeld.
Source: SKY

"Super Rugby's a fast game, it's a game with a high skill level. You make errors when you're fatigued."

Neither team have emerged with any fresh injuries from the weekend.

Holland said Hurricanes skipper Dane Coles did nothing over the weekend so had no update on the Test hooker's recovery from a head knock and a calf tear.

Related

Crusaders

Hurricanes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:04
1
The cocaine accused duo won’t be in the squad for the World Cup.

'They have broken my trust' - Kidwell axes drug scandal hit Kiwis stars Bromwich, Proctor from Rugby League World Cup

00:18
2
George Calombaris has since apologised, but says he was offended by a spectator yelling comments about his family.

Watch: Aussie Masterchef judge shoves rival football fan who yelled 'pay your staff!'

00:29
3
The former All Black ignited a spectacular play which ended in a try with his side Ulster edging Exeter 19-18 in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Watch: Ex-All Blacks flyer Charles Piutau wins Ireland's Pro12 players' player of the season - and this is why

00:27
4
The 35-year-old later scored a match-winning try as Racing 92 pipped Bordeaux 22-20 to make the quarter finals.

Watch: Dan Carter comes from nowhere to blindside Bordeaux star with huge try-saving tackle

00:25
5
After failing to knockout Razvan Cojanu all night, Parker ditched the gameplan for one last wild shot at glory.

'I spoke to people from New Zealand' - Tony Bellew hints at title fight with Joseph Parker in England

01:04
The cocaine accused duo won’t be in the squad for the World Cup.

'They have broken my trust' - Kidwell axes drug scandal hit Kiwis stars Bromwich, Proctor from Rugby League World Cup

Cocaine using accused Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor will play no part in the tournament later this year.

00:32
Lowe has urged the Kiwis coach to axe Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor from this year's World Cup.

'He needs to show that he's up to it' - Graham Lowe's advice to David Kidwell after Kiwis stars are hit with drug scandal

Lowe has urged the Kiwis coach to axe Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor from this year's World Cup.

00:43
Adrian Doggett's business, Adey's Place, was gutted in a terrible fire over the weekend.

'A total disaster' - Piha takeaway shop owner left devastated after fire rips through business in suspected arson attack

The popular Adey's Place was gutted in a blaze over the weekend.

00:23
Jeremy Malifa, 34, accessed private records of women in Police systems 21 times.

Watch: 'I regret my actions and I'm sorry' - former cop admits looking in police computer system at private details of women he wanted to pursue

Jeremy Malifa accessed the personal details of women he was attracted to.

03:16
Dee said she her tattoos, piercings and general awkwardness may have been the reason she was kicked off first.

Video: First person voted off NZ Survivor puts it down to being 'a bit weird' on day one

Dee, a 29-year-old customer service rep from Auckland, says her piercings and tattoos can make her hard to warm up to.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ