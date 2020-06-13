TODAY |

'Are you on the bench?' - How Bryn Gatland tried to hide Highlanders return from dad Warren

Source:  1 NEWS

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland has recalled the moment he found out he'd be playing against son Bryn, before last night's dramatic Super Rugby encounter against the Highlanders.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bryn Gatland kicked the match-winning drop goal as the Highlanders beat his dad’s Chiefs in the opening Super Rugby Aotearoa game. Source: SKY

With Gatland junior rushed into the side as a late replacement for the injured Josh Ioane, the 25-year-old came up with the decisive moment to secure the Highlanders' win, with a late drop goal sealing the 28-27 victory.

However, as Warren Gatland fronted media in Dunedin after his side's defeat, the Chiefs' coach revealed that son Bryn had attempted to cheekily withold the information that he'd be playing from his own father.

"We actually went out to dinner last night [Thursday] and I got a text to say Josh Ioane was out," said Warren Gatland.

"I looked at him and I went, 'Are you on the bench tomorrow?' And he said, 'I am'. "I said OK. He wasn't going to tell me, which was good.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Chiefs coach congratulated son Bryn for his match-winning drop goal for the Highlanders in the Super Rugby Aotearoa opener. Source: SKY

"And then we had a joke, and he said, 'I've got a feeling I'm going to come on and kick the winning drop goal'. And it ended up happening."

Gatland also did hail the composure of his son, even if it did cost the Chiefs a victory in the opening match of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

"I'm not happy about the result, but he showed a bit of calmness there, and he's done that in the past and won games in clutch moments.

"Unfortunately we gave him that opportunity and in fairness he was able to step up to the plate and deliver for them."

The match was just the second time the Gatland father and son have faced off, with Bryn playing for the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians against Warren's British and Irish Lions in 2017.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Warren Gatland congratulates son through gritted teeth - 'Don’t care whether he’s my son or not'
2
'Are you on the bench?' - How Bryn Gatland tried to hide Highlanders return from dad Warren
3
Cheers echo throughout Dunedin stadium as Grant Robertson thanks essential workers for Covid-19 efforts
4
Gatland drop goal secures Highlanders thrilling win over Chiefs despite two yellow cards
5
Beauden Barrett marks start of Super Rugby Aotearoa with unique high kicks
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Incoming Rugby Australia chairman wants strong ties with NZ, trans-Tasman competition in 2021

Josh Ioane ruled out for Highlanders, Sevens star Koroi to debut at fullback
01:50

Sell out! Blues clash with Hurricanes to be played in front of packed Eden Park
01:27

'He's looked after himself' - age no barrier for Dan Carter, says ex-teammate