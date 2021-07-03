Yellow cards, penalty tries mar Māori All Blacks' win over Samoa

The Māori All Blacks have claimed a comfortable 38-21 win over Manu Samoa at Mt Smart Stadium this afternoon, thanks in part to a pair of penalty tries that also resulted in two yellow cards for the visitors.

Referee Mike Fraser made dismissals in each half, sending Samoan flanker Samuel Slade to the bin for 10 minutes for collapsing a maul on the try line in the 40th minute and sub Genesis Mamaea-Lemalu for playing the ball on the ground midway through the second 40.

Both yellow cards were accompanied by penalty tries and ruined any momentum Manu Samoa had built up to keep in what was otherwise a hard-fought contest.

Jonah Lowe also collected two tries for the Māori All Blacks with Shaun Wainui and captain Ash Dixon collecting the others.

Pari Pari Parkinson makes a run against Manu Samoa. Source: Photosport

In a touching gesture before the match, first-five Otere Black was placed at the front of the Māori All Blacks’ spearhead formation for their haka to mark what was likely his last match for the team.