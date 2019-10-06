Yellow cards against Namibia 'just where our game is', says Steve Hansen

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says the sin-binning of his players in his side's 71-9 victory over Namibia were fair, due to the guidelines of rugby.

As poor discipline set in for Hansen's side over the African minnows, the duo of Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tu'ungafasi were both given yellow cards for contact to the head of opposition players in the tackle.

Hansen though, made no bones about the punishment handed out to his front rowers.

"I think the two yellow cards were fair under the guidelines that we've got," Hansen told media.

"But it is tough, when a player is falling like that and you're committed there's going to be times when you make connection and I'm not sure how you can avoid that.

"Because if you don't use your arms then you're going to get done for a no-arms tackle."

Hansen said players are trying their best to avoid contacting players' heads but in situations like Sunday's game it is unfortunate.