Years of All Black heartbreak all worth it for Japan-bound Brad Weber

All Blacks halfback Brad Weber says his hard work has all paid off after his inclusion in Steve Hansen's 31-man squad for this year's Rugby World Cup.

After making his Test debut against Manu Samoa in 2015, Weber had to wait another four years to return to the All Blacks, his form for the Chiefs this year proving irresistible to selectors ahead of the Rugby Championship.

Now 28, Weber's All Blacks dream took the next step yesterday, named alongside Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara as the three halfbacks to travel to Japan.

Speaking to media in Mount Maunganui today, Weber told of his joy at cementing his spot at this year's World Cup, as well as revealing where he was when he heard the news.

"I am buzzed," Weber began.

"I can't wait. It's [been] a hell of a journey to finally get here.

"I was actually just home by myself. I was on the couch - all my flatmates were away. I didn't get the screaming this time.

"I just slumped back, a wee fist pump and that was it."

With four years spent in the international wilderness Weber would have been forgiven for chasing the overseas offers on the cards, walking away from the All Blacks jersey for the vast sums of money available in Japan or Europe.

Instead though, the halfback chose to stay and fight for his place, a decision which yesterday's squad announcement has vindicated after years of hard work.

"All the sacrifice I made has all finally paid off, is all worth it.

"There was thoughts of maybe going overseas a couple of years ago, but I really wanted to be here.