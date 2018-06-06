TODAY |

Yarrow Stadium gets green light for $50 million repair and upgrade

Kimberlee Downs
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
A $50 million spend has been approved to repair and upgrade Taranaki's premier sports facility.

The Taranaki Regional Council this morning unanimously agreed to the budget for the earthquake prone Yarrow Stadium.

The New Plymouth stadium has only been in limited use since it's two main stands were declared an earthquake risk in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Eight options were originally put forward for the repairs, ranging from $6 million to a closed roof stadium at a cost of $271 million.

More than half of the 526 submissions supported "option 2", which was for $55 million.

The council today agreed to an amended version of that plan, with $50 million to cover repairs to the stand, as well as re-levelling the main field.

They deferred other potential enhancements. Critics of the plan say it's still too much money to spend on what is primarily a rugby stadium.

Yarrow Stadium General View during the Mitre 10 Cup rugby match between Taranaki and Auckland at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth on Thursday the 13th of October 2016. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Yarrow Stadium during a Mitre 10 Cup rugby match between Taranaki and Auckland, 2016. Source: Photosport
