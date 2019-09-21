Wyatt Crockett defies his age, scores winner for Tasman in Mitre 10 Cup clash with Waikato

A late try to 36-year old former All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett has seen the Tasman Mako maintain their perfect start to 2019, earning a 35-26 victory over Waikato in Hamilton.

With Tasman sitting comfortably atop the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership, a victory sees the Mako further extend their lead over Wellington in second on the table. Waikato meanwhile were looking to leapfrog Auckland, moving into semi-final contention in the Premiership.

Tasman opened the scoring, with a penalty in the opening minutes to first-five Tim O'Malley, before Waikato hit back with a try to winger Bailyn Sullivan.

Sullivan would be in for his second not long after, seeing Waikato extend their advantage to 12-3.

Tasman hooker Hugh Roach gave the Mako with their first try, crossing over after a rolling maul, only for Waikato to respond again, this time through opposite wing Declan O'Donnell.

Two Fletcher Smith penalties bookended a try for Tasman's David Havili, the Mooloos taking a 23-15 lead into halftime.

After the break though, a penalty to Havili and a try to Ethan Blackcadder gave the visitors the lead, before another Smith penalty had Waikato 26-25 ahead going into the final 10 minutes.

Tasman's saviour came in the unlikeliest of forms, with the 36-year old Crockett on hand to finish off a well worked set piece, benefitting from a clever offload from Will Jordan.

One final penalty to Havili sealed the deal for Tasman, picking up their seventh straight victory this year.