Wyatt Crockett defies his age, scores winner for Tasman in Mitre 10 Cup clash with Waikato

A late try to 36-year old former All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett has seen the Tasman Mako maintain their perfect start to 2019, earning a 35-26 victory over Waikato in Hamilton.
With Tasman sitting comfortably atop the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership, a victory sees the Mako further extend their lead over Wellington in second on the table. Waikato meanwhile were looking to leapfrog Auckland, moving into semi-final contention in the Premiership.
Tasman opened the scoring, with a penalty in the opening minutes to first-five Tim O'Malley, before Waikato hit back with a try to winger Bailyn Sullivan.
Sullivan would be in for his second not long after, seeing Waikato extend their advantage to 12-3.
Tasman hooker Hugh Roach gave the Mako with their first try, crossing over after a rolling maul, only for Waikato to respond again, this time through opposite wing Declan O'Donnell.
Two Fletcher Smith penalties bookended a try for Tasman's David Havili, the Mooloos taking a 23-15 lead into halftime.
After the break though, a penalty to Havili and a try to Ethan Blackcadder gave the visitors the lead, before another Smith penalty had Waikato 26-25 ahead going into the final 10 minutes.
Tasman's saviour came in the unlikeliest of forms, with the 36-year old Crockett on hand to finish off a well worked set piece, benefitting from a clever offload from Will Jordan.
One final penalty to Havili sealed the deal for Tasman, picking up their seventh straight victory this year.
Waikato meanwhile stay fifth in the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership, with two wins, a draw and three losses so far in 2019.