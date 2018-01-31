Wrecking ball Nemani Nadolo bowls through French Top 14 defenders on way to game-winning try

Nemani Nadolo continues to terrify defenders near the chalk after rumbling his way over for a game-winning try in the latest round of the French Top 14 competition.

The former Crusaders back bowled through two defenders in the final minute to score, giving Montpellier a crucial 30-29 win over Clermont yesterday.

The Fijian wrecking ball ran onto a pass off the tuck with less than five metres to go before reaching out to score just right of the posts.