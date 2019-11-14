TODAY |

'I wouldn't want to be anywhere else' - Sonny Bill Williams meets Wolfpack teammates

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

The always ambitious Sonny Bill Williams says he “wouldn’t want to be anywhere else” rather than Toronto as he chases more sporting history in the UK Super League with the Wolfpack.

Williams’ first meeting with his new teammates was chronicled in a social video for the club which showed him meeting coach Brian McDermott and speaking to the players at the team’s UK training base.

“It was cool to meet the lads this morning. I just touched on congratulations for what they achieved so far. For myself, it’s about how I can fit in and thrive in that environment.

“As a sportsman trying to achieve something special, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Williams will front media in Manchester overnight (NZ time).

Your playlist will load after this ad

The dual international was focussed on achieving something special with the historic Super League team. Source: Twitter/Toronto Wolfpack
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
'I wouldn't want to be anywhere else' - Sonny Bill Williams meets Wolfpack teammates
2
Former Knights coach Nathan Brown joining Warriors
3
'A Highlander through and through' – Aaron Mauger stoked to secure NZ's most wanted coach, Tony Brown
4
Watch: Scott Robertson cops bouncer to the head as Kiwi Super Rugby coaches settle scores with backyard cricket
5
'Is that a serious question?' Rafa Nadal stunned by reporter's bizarre questions about marriage
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:09

'A Highlander through and through' – Aaron Mauger stoked to secure NZ's most wanted coach, Tony Brown
01:13

Beauden Barrett won't be handed Blues captaincy, Leon MacDonald confirms
01:20

'They can't get it wrong' – Aaron Mauger confident in All Blacks coaching candidates
00:34

Crusaders confident in new generation of stars, says Scott Robertson