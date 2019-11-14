'I wouldn't want to be anywhere else' - Sonny Bill Williams meets Wolfpack teammates

The always ambitious Sonny Bill Williams says he “wouldn’t want to be anywhere else” rather than Toronto as he chases more sporting history in the UK Super League with the Wolfpack.

Williams’ first meeting with his new teammates was chronicled in a social video for the club which showed him meeting coach Brian McDermott and speaking to the players at the team’s UK training base.

“It was cool to meet the lads this morning. I just touched on congratulations for what they achieved so far. For myself, it’s about how I can fit in and thrive in that environment.

“As a sportsman trying to achieve something special, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”