'I wouldn't be surprised if he never plays rugby again' – French rugby writer on Dan Carter's drink driving shame
Source:
L'Equipe's Richard Escot believes that the 2015 World Cup hero could call it a day once his Racing 92 contract ends.
Source: 1 NEWS
Ricahrd Escot of L'Equipe explained that the former All Black was initially pulled over for speeding after drinking four glasses of wine.
Source: 1 NEWS
L'Equipe's Richard Escot believes that the 2015 World Cup hero could call it a day once his Racing 92 contract ends.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
back to top