 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'Who would’ve thought the All Blacks coach would be doing my dishes one day' - Steve Hansen helping the All Blacks retain their famed culture - one dish at a time

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

The All Blacks culture has become the envy of professional sports teams around the world – and it appears that there is no job too small for coach Steve Hansen either.

Sonny Bill Williams shared a photo on Twitter of a grinning Hansen reaching into the sink while finishing up doing the dishes.

“Who would’ve thought the @AllBlacks coach would be doing my dishes one day- had to get a pic of it hahaha nice to know coach didn’t grow up with a dishwasher,” he wrote as the caption.

The All Blacks are in Sydney preparing for the opening Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies at ANZ Stadium.

Sonny Bill Williams shared this snap of the All Blacks coach hard at work. Source: Twitter/Sonny Bill Williams
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Autumn International, Twickenham, London 8/11/2014 England vs New Zealand All Blacks New Zealand's Ryan Crotty is held up short Photo: James Crombie/www.photosport.co.nz

'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship
2

Most popular: 'I'm out' - Wendy Frew shares topless Kurt Baker-inspired snap after ANZ Premiership win
3

'Who would’ve thought the All Blacks coach would be doing my dishes one day' - Steve Hansen helping the All Blacks retain their famed culture - one dish at a time
4

Watch: Ardie Savea, Sam Cane blast through weighted chin-ups in gut-busting All Blacks' gym session
5

Watch: Dane Coles gets down to business with squats drill as All Blacks hooker races to prove his fitness
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
, United Kingdom - 13 January 2018; Victor Vito of La Rochelle during the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 5 match between Ulster and La Rochelle at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Victor Vito handed captaincy of French club La Rochelle
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Pete Samu of the Wallabies celebrates with team mates during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and Ireland at Suncorp Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

'They should keep supporting them' - Steve Hansen urges Wallabies fans not to give up on rugby
Autumn International, Twickenham, London 8/11/2014 England vs New Zealand All Blacks New Zealand's Ryan Crotty is held up short Photo: James Crombie/www.photosport.co.nz

'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship
00:56
The reduced number of Super Rugby teams in Australia has the Wallabies in better shape for the Bledisloe Cup, the All Blacks coach has said.

Steve Hansen declares 2018 Wallabies 'even more dangerous' ahead of Bledisloe Opener

Watch: Dane Coles gets down to business with squats drill as All Blacks hooker races to prove his fitness

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles is putting in the hard yards ahead of a possible return to the pitch, going through a hulking set of squats as his teammates hit the gym in Sydney today.

Having missed all of this season's Super Rugby competition with the Hurricanes, Coles is looking to get himself back to match fitness for the Rugby Championship.

Coles last took the field in November against France in Paris but his game was cut short due to an ACL injury.

The knee injury came after the Hurricanes skipper had already been dealing with concussion issues earlier that year, resulting in him missing the entire British and Irish Lions Tour series.

To make matters worse, the 31-year-old was then hit with a calf injury following surgery on his injured knee which saw any chances of a return for the Hurricanes this year ruled out.

The All Blacks hit the gym in Sydney, with Coles putting in the work. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

'Your tenants may hate us. You will love us' - Wellington property management company's ad campaign disgusts tenants

‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga today and overnight

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Watch: Ardie Savea, Sam Cane blast through weighted chin-ups in gut-busting All Blacks' gym session

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

The All Blacks' forwards are leaving no stone unturned ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney, hitting the gym less than 24 hours after arriving.

Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock, Shannon Frizell and Joe Moody all powered through a gruelling work out of weighted chin ups, each adding an extra 20kg at least to their already hulking bodyweights.

The All Blacks' side to face the Wallabies at ANZ Stadium on Saturday will be announced on Thursday.

The men in black are leaving no stone unturned for Saturday's Bledisloe Cup opener. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks