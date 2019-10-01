What would a Typhoon Hagibis cancellation mean for the All Blacks at Rugby World Cup?

While the impending Typhoon Hagibis has Rugby World Cup organisers panicking, All Blacks fans need not stress over the chance at a third straight Webb Ellis Cup.

Should the All Blacks' final pool match with Italy be abandoned due to the incoming category five Typhoon Hagibis, the match scheduled to be played on Saturday will go down as a scoreless draw - both sides sharing the points.

That would see the All Blacks finish their pool stage with 16 points, with three wins and one draw - placing Steve Hansen's side one point ahead of South Africa.

The Springboks meanwhile would finish as the group runners up with 14 points from their three wins and one defeat. Italy would be the unlucky side, finishing on 12 points and unable to attempt to beat the All Blacks for a quarter-final place.

Over in Pool A, the cancellation of the last two matches in the group - Ireland v Samoa and Japan v Scotland would also do little to change the predicted quarter-final layout.

Hosts Japan would win the group for the first time in the nation's history, coming away with 16 points, while Ireland would take the runner up spot on 13 points.