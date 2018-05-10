 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'It would mean so much' - Sir Bryan Williams backs Pacific Island Super Rugby team

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Former All Black wing and former Manu Samoa coach, Sir Bryan Williams, says not being involved in Super Rugby has left the Pacific Island unions "running on the smell of oily fumes".

A lunch was organised at the Auckland stadium by the NZ Rugby Barbarians.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand Rugby is looking over a government commissioned feasibility study on the establishment of a Pacific Islands Super Rugby team from 2020..

The report has been given to NZR, though they say as it was commissioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) and shared with them confidentially, they can't discuss it.

Newshub reports the study cost the taxpayer $80,000 and under the plan the team would be based in Suva and play some home games in Samoa, Tonga, Auckland and Sydney.

Sir Bryan, of proud Samoan descent, believes if they team goes ahead, Pacific rugby will rise.

"One of the things that's been to the real detriment of Pacific Island rugby is the fact they're not involved in Super Rugby. As a result they can't generate the sort of income all the other Super teams can. It's sort of hand to mouth for those unions at the moment. If the team comes to pass it will be a significant boost for Pacific Island rugby."

Sir Bryan claims Pacific Super team would directly result in stronger national teams for Samoa, Fiji and Tonga.

He said the Samoa in particular have suffered by not having a Super Rugby presence and says all the Island nations would benefit from a combined team.

"We've seen the demise Samoan rugby over the last five or so years, they've gone from seventh in the world to 16th. That's not a good sign. It ( a Pacific Super team) would give the players the right sort of competition week to week and generate the kind of income that will allow them (Tonga, Fiji and Samoa) to compete at the very top level. They (Pacific unions) get some grants from World Rugby, but not enough to compete at the top level of international rugby."

Sir Bryan also believes regular Super Rugby matches in the Pacific Islands would be "huge". He said it's hard to quantify what it would mean to young Pacifica fans watching their idols take on All Blacks, Wallabies and Springboks in their own back yards.

"It would mean so much. The Pacific Islanders love their rugby anyway and to see that sort of level of rugby on a week to week basis in the Islands would just be huge for the young fans and their hopes and dreams for the future."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:49
1
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

01:20
2
Dixon has signed on with the Highlanders for another two years.

All Blacks star Elliot Dixon to stay with Highlanders, Shane Christie retires due to concussion

00:15
3
The Golden State Warriors beat Houston 119-106 in game one of their NBA Western conference final series.

Kevin Durant and James Harden square off in three-point shoot-out, Warriors take out game one against Rockets

4
Cameroon weightlifter Olivier Matam went missing during the Commonwealth Games.

Athletes who vanished during Commonwealth Games turn up in Sydney


5
Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis second rower Tohu Harris a Warriors No. 6 option for Eels clash


00:31
The convicted sex offender, formerly known as Neville Cooper, originally founded the closed community in 1969 in North Canterbury.

Hopeful Christian, founder of West Coast religious sect Gloriavale, dies - report

Hopeful Christian, previously known as Neville Cooper, founded Gloriavale in 1969.

00:44
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to the works in Christchurch as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.


Police have taken civil proceedings against the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch.

Head Hunter gang member allegedly involved in 'unprovoked, malicious assault' on motorists while on Johnny Danger memorial ride in Auckland

A man was punched unconscious by a Head Hunter gang member after a minor crash during the ride.

01:52
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A patchwork of rain and shine throughout the country today

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

02:47
The woman was dragged into a bush before being strangled and sexually assaulted by a man.

Do you know this man? CCTV footage released of man wanted over Auckland sexual assault where woman was dragged into bush, strangled

A passing cyclist heard the woman's screams and rushed to her aid stopping the brutal attack early Friday morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 