 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'At worst, it's in New Zealand' – Hughie Fury's trainer wary of fighting Joseph Parker at home

share

Source:

Supplied

Fury's father Peter admits his son will be up against it, with a fight in NZ looking likely.
Source: Supplied

Related

Joseph Parker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

01:30
2
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

01:21
3
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'It was like a knife went up my leg' - Liam Malone on crutches after suffering nerve damage

00:28
4
Joseph Millar finished just 0.16 seconds behind the Olympic Champion at the Nitro Series in Melbourne.

Watch: 'I've spent the week shocked' - Kiwi sprinter who pushed Usain Bolt still in disbelief at racing legend

00:16
5
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.

01:30
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.


00:25
Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales

This stranding has left so many dead whales that the normal process won't do.

00:29
Dagg had reportedly received lucrative overseas offers but opted to stay with his 'brothers' in New Zealand.

Watch: Crusaders dogpile grinning Israel Dagg the moment All Blacks superstar confirms re-signing 'til 2019 in team room

The resurgent All Black has had his signature hunted by overseas clubs.


01:27
After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.

Good news! No new whale strandings reported on Farewell Spit, Project Jonah scaling back operation

After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ