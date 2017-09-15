 

Worrying signs for Charlie Ngatai after suffering another head knock

Taranaki skipper and All Blacks hopeful Charlie Ngatai's injury-plagued season took another hit last night, leaving the field with a head knock in his side's win over Bay of Plenty.

The in-form midfielder has had a number of issues with concussion in the past and was side-lined against BOP after failing the head injury assessment test.
Ngatai, 27, spent over a year on the sidelines with concussion issues, fearing he'd never play again, to return to the Chiefs and Taranaki this season.

Just 23 minutes into the first half, Ngatai appeared dazed, struggling to run the ball, before leaving the field where he subsequently failed a head injury assessment test.

Another concussion would surely rule the dynamic second-five eighth out for the remainder of the 2017 season.

