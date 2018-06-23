 

World Series Rugby 'concept is great' says Scott Robertson

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has heaped praise on Andrew Forrest, labelling the billionaire mining magnate a great man for saving the Western Force.

Mitchell Drummond scored the first seven pointer in the tournament's history as his side won 44-8 in Perth.
The Force faced extinction when they were axed from Super Rugby at the end of last season, but Forrest resurrected them by launching World Series Rugby.

The Crusaders got a taste of WSR last night when they pummelled the Force 44-8 in front of 14,259 fans at nib Stadium.

The Force are only playing exhibition games this year, but WSR will turn into a proper competition format in 2019, taking in teams from the Asia Pacific region.

Robertson was blown away by the local interest in WSR, saying the crowd size and entertainment spectacle was good for the game.

And he saved his biggest praise for Forrest.

"Great men always step up when needed, and he has," Robertson said.

"Rugby is really strong here still. I think this concept is great.

"You saw the amount of people who turned up and how passionate they were when the turmoil happened and the decision was being made (to axe the Force).

"So for them to stay alive, you've got to give it to Andrew Forrest."

The future of Super Rugby remains up in the air beyond the end of the current broadcast deal in 2020.

Robertson was reluctant to give his opinion on what he thinks is in store for Super Rugby.

But he does want to see the Force thrive, saying he misses them.

"It is such a strong-grass roots community of rugby here," Robertson said.

"I didn't really realise it until I was driving around all the beaches and seeing all the rugby clubs on the way to a surf."

WSR is experimenting with several rule changes.

One of them is offering seven-point 'Power Tries' for any attacks that start within the defensive 22m.

The Crusaders registered the first ever Power Try when Mitchell Drummond scored in the sixth minute.

The Crusaders will now turn their attention back to Super Rugby, where they are aiming to win consecutive titles.

They currently sit on top of the table with a 12-2 record, and face the Highlanders in Christchurch on July 6.

"After winning it last year ... great teams back it up," Robertson replied when asked about the team's goal.

"That's a challenge for us, and something we really embrace."

The Force next face a Samoa representative side on July 14.

