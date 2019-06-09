TODAY |

World Rugby's medical group propose no scrum resets, huddles, upright tackles due to Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Rugby's laws could be in for a major shake up post Covid-19, with World Rugby's medical group proposing changes.

The All Blacks' scrum against the British and Irish Lions Source: Photosport

The proposal, to be put before World Rugby over the next 48 hours, would see banned scrum resets, upright tackles, team huddles and spitting - in the hope of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Players would also be required to wash their hands and faces with soap for 20 seconds before kick off and half time, with match balls also having to be changed and cleaned at regular intervals.

The proposal will be put before World Rugby's executive commitee, where they will decide on what steps to take and publish temporary guidelines.

The proposal was produced with feedback from over 80 medical practitioners, with World Rugby insisting that the proposals are limited to the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rugby
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
World Rugby's medical group propose no scrum resets, huddles, upright tackles due to Covid-19
2
Evander Holyfield ready to fight Mike Tyson to complete trilogy - on one condition
3
Financial reasons stop Liam Squire's Tasman return
4
Hurricanes pleased with Bronco test results – despite not beating Beauden Barrett
5
Former Warriors prop Russell Packer in line to return to club on loan - report
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Financial reasons stop Liam Squire's Tasman return
02:42

More than 100 surrogate babies stranded in Ukraine waiting to be claimed as pandemic halts travel

US company to begin human trials in Australia for Covid-19 vaccine

00:27

InterCity bus services set to resume but at reduced capacity