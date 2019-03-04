World Rugby vice-chair 'not confident' in proposed global league's 2020 launch

World Rugby vice-chairman Agustin Pichot has weighed in on the debate surrounding the proposed global league, saying he isn't confident the competition will be ready to launch next year as planned.

Pichot spoke to Radio Sport about the proposed 12-team competition that was revealed last week, admitting the governing body's goal of 2020 is looking increasingly unlikely.

"I'm not confident at all at the moment," Pichot said of the World League starting next year.

"We have a lot of tidiness to do; we have a lot more to speak to and to clear. I'm surprised that in this age we are not proactive enough in our communication levels. We should be telling of what we are doing, we should be open and transparent.

"Hopefully we can get there and if we don't get there then it's going to be clear why we aren't."

Pichot's comments come after it was revealed the competition would be made of the Six Nations and Rugby Championship teams, with Japan and USA joining the southern hemisphere competition to round things off.

As a result, teams from the Pacific were effectively shut out as World Rugby have no intentions to implement a promotion-relegation system. These decisions as well as the physical demand being asked of players have been met with plenty of backlash.

Pichot admits it needs work, but thought must also be given to ensuring the competition is full of "meaningful matches".

"We are still struggling with the format of the competition and promotion-relegation," Pichot admitted.

"The key issue is having competitive teams there. At some stage you have to take that risk that Fiji would be competitive, or whoever would be in those positions to amplify the Rugby Championship if we go that road."

Pichot used a personal example - the steady rise of homeland Argentina - and how they have improved since joining the Rugby Championship in 2012.

"Having New Zealand, Australia and South Africa help Argentina to make sure they were competitive, that's what this is all about. It's not going to be easy, I agree.

"I would like to have the risk of taking that on board, because as long as you carry on playing and have good structures you can be competitive and that will make other teams underneath to be inspired to be competitive and make growth in the global game to have a 24 team world cup and then we are really talking about expanding and being global."