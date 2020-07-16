TODAY |

World Rugby reveals window for Rugby Championship, supports call for NZ-based competition

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

World Rugby has announced the Rugby Championship will take place over a reduced six-week period between November 7th and December 12th.

Aaron Smith during New Zealand v South Africa, July 27, 2019. Source: Photosport

New Zealand is in line to host the southern hemisphere competition after being asked by SANZAAR.

Read more:
SANZAAR seeks Government approval to hold entire 2020 Rugby Championship in NZ

In a statement, World Rugby says "special measures will need to be implemented to deal with any Government-required isolation period prior to the start of the competition".

It comes as rugby's international governing body announced a new international Test window due to coronavirus restrictions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Sport and Recreation Minister said the Government is discussing with SANZAAR what would be needed to make the tournament happen. Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile, the northern hemisphere’s Six Nations will be completed in October after World Rugby approved a new temporary international window.

The remaining rounds of both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be played on 24 and 31 October.

That will be followed by a rest weekend the following week, before four straight rounds of matches.

World Rugby says the Test window will return to normal after the conclusion of the temporary calendar.

Rugby
All Blacks
Coronavirus Pandemic
Victor Waters
