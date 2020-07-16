World Rugby reveals window for Rugby Championship, supports call for NZ-based competition

World Rugby has announced the Rugby Championship will take place over a reduced six-week period between November 7th and December 12th.
New Zealand is in line to host the southern hemisphere competition after being asked by SANZAAR.
In a statement, World Rugby says "special measures will need to be implemented to deal with any Government-required isolation period prior to the start of the competition".
It comes as rugby's international governing body announced a new international Test window due to coronavirus restrictions.
Meanwhile, the northern hemisphere’s Six Nations will be completed in October after World Rugby approved a new temporary international window.
The remaining rounds of both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be played on 24 and 31 October.
That will be followed by a rest weekend the following week, before four straight rounds of matches.
World Rugby says the Test window will return to normal after the conclusion of the temporary calendar.