World Rugby reveals window for Rugby Championship, supports call for NZ-based competition

World Rugby has announced the Rugby Championship will take place over a reduced six-week period between November 7th and December 12th.

Aaron Smith during New Zealand v South Africa, July 27, 2019. Source: Photosport

New Zealand is in line to host the southern hemisphere competition after being asked by SANZAAR.

Read more: SANZAAR seeks Government approval to hold entire 2020 Rugby Championship in NZ

In a statement, World Rugby says "special measures will need to be implemented to deal with any Government-required isolation period prior to the start of the competition".

It comes as rugby's international governing body announced a new international Test window due to coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, the northern hemisphere’s Six Nations will be completed in October after World Rugby approved a new temporary international window.

The remaining rounds of both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be played on 24 and 31 October.

That will be followed by a rest weekend the following week, before four straight rounds of matches.