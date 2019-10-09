TODAY |

World Rugby reportedly cancel England v France match as Typhoon Hagibis also threatens to end Scotland's campaign

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Organisers at this year's Rugby World Cup are reportedly set to announce a match cancellation for the first time in the tournament's 32-year history, due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Multiple media outlets, including the Daily Mail and the BBC, say the Pool C clash between Six Nations rivals England and France is set to be scratched later today with Typhoon Hagibis forecast to hit Japan later this week.

"The game may be cancelled"@tomfordyce says there are whispers in the @EnglandRugby camp that their game against @FranceRugby on Saturday may be cancelled 😬

This would result in a 0-0 draw with England topping the group and France coming second.#bbcrugby #RWC2019 #ENGvFRA pic.twitter.com/TUiDuWNTGK

— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 9, 2019 " data-tweet-link="https://twitter.com//status/ " data-talent-image="">

The Sydney Morning Herald also reported that both the English and French camps had confirmed to them they had "unofficially" been told the game would be cancelled.

World Rugby are expected to make an official announcement on the status of this weekend's games at 4pm NZT today but reports say England and France's Test in Yokohama will be made a scoreless draw, meaning England will finish top of the group with France second with each side taking two points from the unplayed Test.

The latest forecasts suggest the typhoon it will hit Yokohama, Tokyo and Toyota over the weekend, meaning other matches such as Sunday's crucial Pool A clash between Japan and Scotland could also become scoreless draws.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Should their final match be called off due to weather, Ireland would be eliminated in the pool stage. Source: Breakfast

If that were to happen, Scotland would be knocked out of the World Cup in pool play for just the second time in eight appearances and Japan would likely finish second behind Ireland, barring the Irish suffer another huge upset loss to Samoa in Fukuoka on Saturday.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said after last night's 61-0 win over Russia his side are preparing for the game as the normally would, regardless.

"I had a look at the weather app and it does look like it is heading into Tokyo this weekend," Townsend said.

"It is a few days away and it could miss the Tokyo area or could still go there.

"We will be getting updates from World Rugby over the next two days over what the contingencies are."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The super typhoon is forecast to hit Japan’s east coast this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:25
World Rugby reportedly cancel England v France match as Typhoon Hagibis also threatens to end Scotland's campaign
2
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
3
Waterboy Beauden Barrett reveals advice for younger brother Jordie
4
Springboks' Schalk Brits claims hearts of global rugby fans with bows to ball kids and a winning smile
5
Wales lose first-five Dan Biggar against Fiji after horrifying aerial collision with teammate
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:26

Scotland keep Rugby World Cup quarter-final hopes alive with bonus point win over Russia
03:16

'It doesn't mean anything if we don't win this weekend' - Japan out to keep creating World Cup history
00:16

All Blacks meet NBA superstars James Harden, Russell Westbrook after watching Rockets train
00:28

Argentina fullback annihilated in huge tackle during World Cup win over USA