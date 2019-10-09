World Rugby reportedly cancel England v France match as Typhoon Hagibis also threatens to end Scotland's campaign

Organisers at this year's Rugby World Cup are reportedly set to announce a match cancellation for the first time in the tournament's 32-year history, due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Multiple media outlets, including the Daily Mail and the BBC, say the Pool C clash between Six Nations rivals England and France is set to be scratched later today with Typhoon Hagibis forecast to hit Japan later this week.

The Sydney Morning Herald also reported that both the English and French camps had confirmed to them they had "unofficially" been told the game would be cancelled.

World Rugby are expected to make an official announcement on the status of this weekend's games at 4pm NZT today but reports say England and France's Test in Yokohama will be made a scoreless draw, meaning England will finish top of the group with France second with each side taking two points from the unplayed Test.

The latest forecasts suggest the typhoon it will hit Yokohama, Tokyo and Toyota over the weekend, meaning other matches such as Sunday's crucial Pool A clash between Japan and Scotland could also become scoreless draws.

Your playlist will load after this ad

If that were to happen, Scotland would be knocked out of the World Cup in pool play for just the second time in eight appearances and Japan would likely finish second behind Ireland, barring the Irish suffer another huge upset loss to Samoa in Fukuoka on Saturday.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said after last night's 61-0 win over Russia his side are preparing for the game as the normally would, regardless.

"I had a look at the weather app and it does look like it is heading into Tokyo this weekend," Townsend said.

"It is a few days away and it could miss the Tokyo area or could still go there.