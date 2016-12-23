 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


World Rugby rebuke English club over George North's head injury

share

Source:

Associated Press

World Rugby criticized English club Northampton's failure to properly manage George North's head injury, saying Monday the team did not correctly identify the problem.

George North of Northampton Saints receives treatment after scoring a try and colliding with Nathan Hughes.

Source: Getty

North, who has suffered a series of concussions over the past two years, was allowed to return to the field by Northampton's medical staff, despite appearing to lose consciousness after he landed on his head following a tackle during a match against Leicester on Dec. 3.

Northampton said its doctors did not have access to full television footage that appeared to show that the Wales winger had been knocked out, and were happy for him to continue playing following a Head Injury Assessment.

One of the top teams in England, Northampton escaped sanctions despite a Concussion Management Review Group stating last month that North should not have returned to the field of play.

North has since returned to action.

"While it is impossible to completely remove the risk of error, World Rugby remains disappointed that there was a failure in this case to identify and manage the injury appropriately, in particular considering North's medical history," the Dublin-based governing body said in a statement.

Following its collaborative review with England's Rugby Football Union, World Rugby added: "Despite the failing by the club to correctly apply World Rugby's head-injury management protocols, World Rugby has recognized that the RFU and PRL (Premiership Rugby) acted swiftly and appropriately to implement measures with Northampton Saints and other clubs to reduce the probability of future non-compliance."

North suffered three concussions on club and international duty between November 2014 and March 2015, forcing him to spend time away from the game on two separate occasions.

World Rugby has made the handling of concussions a priority in recent years.

"We must continue to strive to make our game as safe as possible for players at all levels of the game," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said. "World Rugby will continue to work closely with all unions to ensure an environment of compliance in this important area."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
A no ball delivery from James Pattinson meant the Sydney Sixers had a free hit to win the game but no one appeared to tell Pattinson's teammates.

'The Renegades don't want to go!' No ball call sparks confusing end to Big Bash match as Melbourne refuses defeat

2

World Rugby rebuke English club over George North's head injury

00:30
3
A no ball delivery from James Pattinson meant the Sydney Sixers had a free hit to win the game but no one appeared to tell Pattinson's teammates.

Aaron Finch honest after first T20 following cut from Australia side: 'I just couldn't hit the middle of the bat'

01:53
4
Khachanov, 20, is ranked 51 and has been recognised by the Men's Tennis Tour as a star of the future.

Young Russian Karen Khachanov destined for tennis greatness

00:55
5
Miami quarterback Matt Moore attempted to scramble from rushing Steelers defenders, but he couldn’t escape Alvin Dupree.

NFL coach arrested after assaulting barman, police officer following playoff win

01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

00:30
Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.

Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

Fifteen others were wounded in what's thought to be an ISIS inspired attack.

00:52
Bill English says a decision was made not to attend in light of high-profile events at previous Waitangi Day commemorations at Te Tii Marae.

Watch: Bill English explains Waitangi snub, says Kiwis 'cringe' at annual protests, keen for day 'we're proud of'

The Prime Minister says the decision of the marae's committee not to let him speak is disrespectful.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ