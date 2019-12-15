TODAY |

World Rugby postpone Sevens, cancel under-20 World Cup due to coronavirus

Source:  Associated Press

World Rugby has postponed its remaining World Sevens Series tournaments and cancelled the world under-20 championship which was to be hosted in northern Italy.

Joe Webber runs in to score against Argentina Source: Photosport

The sevens tournaments were to be played in May: The London men’s, Langford women’s in Canada, and Paris combined. They were postponed provisionally to September.

The Hong Kong and Singapore tournaments in April have already been moved to October.

The Olympic Games repechage qualifying tournament in June is under review, as World Rugby talks with the IOC about the qualifying process.

The junior worlds were to be held in June and July. Also, the World Rugby Hall of Fame in Rugby, England, has been closed to the end of May.

Rugby
Sevens
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:43
Northland surfers given unforgettable day as they share waves with greatest ever, Kelly Slater
2
Highlanders oversight sees All Blacks miss three days of self-isolation
3
'You can't stop him' - The numbers behind Taumalolo's record breaking game
4
Warriors coming to aid of players’ families as team plays on in Australia
5
'We don't have to make a decision' - Olympics going ahead despite calls for postponement
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:36

Coronavirus: Expert Siouxsie Wiles weighs in on the questions on Kiwis' minds
03:48

'We all have the responsibility to stop Italy from happening' - Kiwi scientist speaks out
02:10

Most Kiwis don't have enough savings to weather economic downturn, survey finds

Coronavirus: Realities of working from home with kids