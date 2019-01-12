TODAY |

World Rugby offering $11.65 billion to compete in Global League as latest plan reverses decision to axe Japan, Fiji

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

World Rugby has taken another swing at getting their Global League off the ground with an increased offer to competing countries and the re-inclusion of two exiled nations from a previous model.

The Daily Telegraph reports competiting nations have been offered approximately $11.65 billion over the next 12 years for their involvement in the competition during discussions at the World Rugby meeting in Dublin on Wednesday.

The tournament's model has also been redesigned once again, welcoming back Japan and Fiji into the competition after the two were reportedly axed in a previous proposal

It is understood World Rugby hopes the latest offer will be competitive enough to get the deal over the line given the difficult financial situations some unions are facing.

The Global League will continue to be discussed by the parties involved and should enough progress be made, it's understood World Rugby would call a meeting at short notice for a vote on whether or not to have the competition approved.

Matt Proctor against Japan
Matt Proctor against Japan Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:51
Williamson, Eoin Morgan, Virat Kohli and others all awkwardly dealt with the question in their own way.
Kid's question stumps Kane Williamson and other captains during CWC press conference
2
The assistant coach of the Blues says the 37-year-old continues to surprise him on and off the field.
'He refuses to miss a training' - Tana Umaga praises Ma'a Nonu's work ethic
3
Matt Proctor against Japan
World Rugby offering $11.65 billion to compete in Global League as latest plan reverses decision to axe Japan, Fiji
4
The 29-year-old had qualified for the world athletics champs in marathon, but won't be taking up the opportunity.
NZ long distance runner Ruth Croft chooses trail running over athletics
5
Yaroslav Radashkevich had his right leg snap during the Eurasian powerlifting championships.
Russian weightlifter suffers horrific leg injury while attempting to squat 250kg
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:56
Scott Robertson says his players have been supporting one another following the alleged scandals in South Africa.

'We are good people' - Crusaders coach on players facing homophobic abuse allegations

01:35
The assistant coach of the Blues says the 37-year-old continues to surprise him on and off the field.

'He refuses to miss a training' - Tana Umaga praises Ma'a Nonu's work ethic
01:25
The 27-year-old admitted he was a bit rusty in his return last week against the Blues, following his recovery from a broken neck.

Chiefs' Sam Cane says team-naming error behind his 'move' to blindside - 'I'll probably wear seven'

Julian Savea in action for Toulon.

Resilient Julian Savea sticking with Toulon despite roller-coaster first season - 'Leaving was never an option for me'