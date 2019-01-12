World Rugby offering $11.65 billion to compete in Global League as latest plan reverses decision to axe Japan, Fiji

World Rugby has taken another swing at getting their Global League off the ground with an increased offer to competing countries and the re-inclusion of two exiled nations from a previous model.

The Daily Telegraph reports competiting nations have been offered approximately $11.65 billion over the next 12 years for their involvement in the competition during discussions at the World Rugby meeting in Dublin on Wednesday.

The tournament's model has also been redesigned once again, welcoming back Japan and Fiji into the competition after the two were reportedly axed in a previous proposal.

It is understood World Rugby hopes the latest offer will be competitive enough to get the deal over the line given the difficult financial situations some unions are facing.