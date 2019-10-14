TODAY |

World Rugby drops case against Scotland after union 'expressed regret' for actions during Typhoon Hagibis

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

The Scottish Rugby Union “has expressed its regret” to World Rugby for misconduct before its World Cup pool game against Japan last month.

World Rugby’s brief statement this morning added the SRU will not challenge rugby’s governing body any further on the issue, and agreed to donate its fine of 70,000 pounds ($140,000).

SRU Chief Executive Mark Dodson during a RWC press conference. Source: Getty

“The matter is now closed,” World Rugby said without elaborating whether Scotland apologised, as demanded.

The SRU was issued a formal reprimand, the fine, and ordered last week to apologize for what World Rugby considered “inappropriate and ill-judged” comments before the quarterfinal and the landfall of Typhoon Hagibis in Japan.

The winner of the Japan-Scotland pool game on October 13 in Yokohama was guaranteed the last quarterfinal berth, but the match was at risk of being cancelled, like three others in the area, because the typhoon was the strongest in 60 years to approach Japan.

SRU chief executive Mark Dodson threatened legal action if the match was scrapped rather than postponed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Japanese winger showed his relentless speed in the historic 28-21 win over Scotland. Source: Spark Sport RWC

Dodson also criticised tournament organisers and World Rugby for not having contingency plans and for sticking to the regulation that a game be cancelled if it can't be played on the scheduled day.

The typhoon killed more than 80 people but the match went ahead on schedule. Japan beat Scotland 28-21.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Against the odds, hsots Japan finished undefeated and atop of Pool A with their 28-21 win over Scotland. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:38
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
2
'I wouldn't want to be anywhere else' - Sonny Bill Williams meets Wolfpack teammates
3
SBW talks new deal with Wolfpack, support from 'ride or die' wife and thoughts of staying in NZ
4
'A Highlander through and through' – Aaron Mauger stoked to secure NZ's most wanted coach, Tony Brown
5
The four simple words from Kieran Read's son that helped ease World Cup pain - 'Are you happy, daddy?'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:24

Faf de Klerk 'massively surprised' with viral response to South African undies after RWC win
00:22

Rugby Australia buoyed by English support for 2027 World Cup bid
00:58

No Chiefs' contract for Kane Hames as former All Blacks' concussion battles continue

Leon MacDonald joins list of Kiwi Super Rugby coaches not interested in All Blacks job